Chhattisgarh: 51 Naxalites, 20 of them carrying collective bounty of Rs 66 lakh, surrender in Bijapur Naxalites surrendered as part of 'Poona Margem - Punarwas se Punarjeevan' (rehabilitation for social integration), a rehabilitation initiative launched by Bastar Range police for Naxalites.

Bijapur:

In a major breakthrough in the fight against Left Wing Extremism, as many as 51 Naxalites, including 20 with a total bounty of Rs 66 lakh, surrendered before security forces in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh on Wednesday. The surrender, which included nine women cadres, marks a significant step in the ongoing peace and rehabilitation efforts by the state government, officials said. According to Bijapur Superintendent of Police Jitendra Kumar Yadav, the Maoists were motivated by the government’s rehabilitation policy and visible development works in the region. "Their decision to quit the path of violence marks another significant step in the state government's ongoing mission to eradicate Naxalism through peace, dialogue and development," Yadav said.

The cadres surrendered under the initiative "Poona Margem - Punarwas se Punarjeevan" (rehabilitation for social integration) - a programme launched by the Bastar Range Police to encourage Naxalites to return to mainstream life.

Members from key Maoist Units

Among those who surrendered were five members of the People's Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) battalion number 01 and company numbers 01, 02, and 05. The group also included seven members of area committees and platoons, three members of the Local Organisation Squad (LOS), one militia platoon commander, 14 militia platoon members, and 20 lower-rung operatives, the SP informed. Officials added that many of the surrendered cadres were involved in violent incidents and had been operating in the interior forest regions of Bijapur and neighbouring districts. Their surrender is expected to significantly weaken the organisational structure of the Maoist network in the region.

Growing success of the 'Poona Margem' initiative

The Bastar Range Police's "Poona Margem" initiative has been gaining momentum across Chhattisgarh, with several former rebels opting to surrender rather than continue their violent struggle. Many have cited a desire for a peaceful life, better livelihood opportunities and faith in the government's rehabilitation policies as key reasons for their decision. Superintendent Yadav noted that since January 2024, 650 Maoists have surrendered in Bijapur, while 196 were neutralised in encounters and 986 others were arrested.

