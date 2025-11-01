Chhattisgarh 25th anniversary: PM Modi inaugurates Rs 14,260 crore development projects PM Modi highlighted major achievements, including rural electrification, internet access, Ujjwala gas connections, and a 40,000 km road network. He inaugurated 3.51 lakh houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

New Delhi:

Chhattisgarh marked its 25th year of statehood with grand celebrations as Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Nava Raipur to inaugurate developmental projects, new buildings, and cultural landmarks. The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for initiatives worth over Rs 14,260 crore across sectors such as roads, industry, healthcare, and energy, signalling a new phase of transformative development in the state.

PM Modi highlights development milestones

Addressing a public rally, PM Modi emphasised the progress made in Chhattisgarh over the past 25 years. “Our government is working tirelessly to reduce difficulties in your lives. Today, electricity and internet access have reached every village in Chhattisgarh,” he said.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the success of the Ujjwala gas connection scheme, noting that gas cylinders are now reaching even poor, Dalit, and tribal households. He added that the government is now focused on providing piped gas to villages, extending basic amenities to every household.

Road network expansion and rural connectivity

PM Modi noted that since the formation of Chhattisgarh in 2000, rural connectivity has undergone significant improvement. “When the state was formed, villages were hard to reach. Roads barely existed. Today, the rural road network spans 40,000 km, connecting remote areas with the rest of the state,” he said.

Housing and welfare initiatives

During the celebrations, PM Modi participated in the Griha Pravesh ceremony, inaugurating 3.51 lakh completed houses. He also released Rs 1,200 crore for 3 lakh beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin), ensuring dignified housing for rural households across Chhattisgarh.

Honouring Chhattisgarh's legacy

The Prime Minister unveiled the horse-mounted statue of Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh and inaugurated the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Memorial and Tribal Freedom Fighters Museum, celebrating the bravery and sacrifice of Chhattisgarh’s tribal communities. He also inaugurated the new building of Chhattisgarh Vidhansabha, built on a green building concept, powered entirely by solar energy and equipped with rainwater harvesting systems.

Cultural and spiritual engagement

PM Modi inaugurated “Shanti Shikhar,” a modern centre for spiritual learning, peace, and meditation, established by Brahma Kumaris in Nava Raipur. He also visited an exhibition showcasing the state’s developmental journey and participated in a roadshow to connect with the people of Chhattisgarh.

Reflections on Chhattisgarh's transformation

The Prime Minister reflected on the progress of the state, saying, "Chhattisgarh, once associated with backwardness and Naxalism, is now emerging as a symbol of prosperity, security, and stability. The vision and hard work of its people, along with visionary leadership, have brought about this transformation."

He lauded former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee for envisioning the creation of Chhattisgarh and unveiled his statue at the new assembly complex, stating, “The Chhattisgarh he created is brimming with confidence and touching new heights of development.”

PM Modi on governance and global responsibility

Speaking about governance, PM Modi emphasised the principles of ‘Ram Se Rashtra’—good governance, public welfare, and eradication of anti-humanity forces. He also highlighted India’s global role, stating, “India, as a trusted partner, immediately steps forward in times of crisis, and leads efforts in nature conservation worldwide.”

Healthcare and community engagement

As part of the ‘Dil Ki Baat’ initiative, PM Modi interacted with 2,500 children successfully treated for congenital heart diseases at the Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Hospital, highlighting the government’s commitment to healthcare and social welfare.

Chhattisgarh’s 25-year journey of statehood was celebrated as a milestone of progress, transformation, and hope for the future. PM Modi’s visit underscored a vision of inclusive development, cultural pride, and sustainable growth, with major infrastructure, healthcare, and welfare projects set to accelerate the state’s development trajectory.