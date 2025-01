Follow us on Image Source : PTI Image used for representational purposes.

An intermittent encounter between the joint security forces team and Naxalites has been taking place in the South Abujmarh area of Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur since 6 pm on Saturday. The Inspector-General of Police, Bastar, P Sundarraj said that District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Special Task Force (STF) personnel of four districts are involved in the operation.