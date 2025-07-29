Chhattisgarh: Encounter breaks out between security forces and Naxalites in Sukma So far this year, 225 Naxalites have been killed in separate encounters across Chhattisgarh. Of these, 208 were gunned down in the Bastar division, which includes the districts of Sukma, Bijapur, Bastar, Kanker, Kondagaon, Narayanpur, and Dantewada.

Sukma (Chhattisgarh):

An encounter broke out between security forces and Naxalites in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district on Tuesday. The gunfight, which began this morning, is currently underway, PTI reported citing a senior police official.

The gunfight began on a forested hill while a joint team of security personnel was carrying out an anti-Naxal operation in the area, he added.

The operation, launched on Monday following intelligence inputs about Maoist presence, involves personnel from the Special Task Force (STF), District Reserve Guard (DRG)—both state police units—and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

The operation is still in progress, and more information is awaited, the official said.

Over 225 Maoists killed so far this year

So far this year, 225 Naxalites have been killed in separate encounters across Chhattisgarh. Of these, 208 were gunned down in the Bastar division, which includes the districts of Sukma, Bijapur, Bastar, Kanker, Kondagaon, Narayanpur, and Dantewada.

Amit Shah vows to eradicate Naxalism by March 2026

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, while attending an event in Chhattisgarh Raipur on June 23, hailed the massive anti-naxalite drive by the security forces and expressed confidence that the country will be free from maoism by March 2026.

"I know that what our jawans set out to achieve, they always accomplish. It is the trust in our security forces inspired by which I keep reiterating that we will eradicate Naxalism before the 31st of March 2026," he said while addressing the security personnel.

HM Shah appealed to all youths, who chose the path of militancy, to lay down their arms and join the mainstream. He said that the Central and Chhattisgarh governments will fulfil all promises made to surrendered Naxalites and will also strive to provide even greater assistance.