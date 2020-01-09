Vistara announces BIG discounts on domestic flight tickets; fare starting from Rs 995

Image Source : PTI Vistara sale: BIG discounts on domestic flight tickets

Vistara Airlines has announced a sale of its air tickets for passengers. The discounted fares have been announced on the occasion of its 5th anniversary. The sale of Visatara air tickets was announced by the airlines on its official website. Taking to Twitter, the airlines said "Celebrate Vistara's #Sensational5 years! Book under the 5th Anniversary Sale and enjoy great fares across our domestic destinations."

"To celebrate the 5 sensational years of Vistara, we are delighted to announce a special 48-hour sale with attractive fares! The sale fares are available for all three classes of travel across our domestic and international network," Vistara said.

Announcing Vistara's 5th Anniversary Sale! Explore the list of attractive fares for our domestic and international flights and book your tickets now: https://t.co/lipD0Lc6gm#Sensational5 pic.twitter.com/u1AfdewSlS — Vistara (@airvistara) January 8, 2020

According to the sale, Vistara flight tickets are being sold at a discounted price beginning from Rs 995. Those who wish to avail the tickets should note that the sale is only for 48 hours and will end on January 10, midnight.

The Vistara flight ticket sale is valid for travel between January 25 to September 30, 2020.

Vistara flight ticket fare

As per the discounted price, the fares for Vistara's domestic flights begin at Rs 995 for economy class. Similarly, fares for premium economy begin from Rs 1,995, while for business class, it begins from Rs 5,555. These fares are inclusive of all fee and taxes.

Under the offer, a Mumbai-Delhi flight ticket costs a minimum of Rs 2,955, Mumbai-Goa ticket prices begin from Rs 1,995, Delhi-Bengaluru flight for Rs 3,355 and Mumbai-Bengaluru for Rs 2,055.

In Vistara's international route, return flight tickets in between Delhi and Bangkok begin from Rs 14,995, Delhi-Singapore Rs 20,495, Mumbai-Colombo Rs 14,555 and Mumbai-Dubai Rs 18,555 and Mumbai-Singapore Rs 21,995.