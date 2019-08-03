Want to explore South India? Check out IRCTC's Dakshin Darshan package, and more details inside

Rameshwaram Temple

If you are willing to explore South India, then this IRCTC tour package will be the best suitable option. The IRCTC package is named Dakshin Darshan and is offering eight nights and nine days tour package to Renigunta, Rameshwaram, Madurai, Kanyakumari and Trivandrum at a starting price of Rs 8,505 per person. The tour package includes destination visits, sightseeing, accommodation, meals, travel and much more. IRCTC is the online ticketing arm of the Indian Railways but offers multiple holiday packages at affordable prices. Here are the details of this package:

Package details

Package Name: Dakshin Darshan

Duration: 08 Nights/09 Days

Destination Covered: Renigunta, Rameshwaram, Madurai, Kanyakumari and Trivandrum

Class: Comfort/ Standard

Meal Plan: Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner(Drinking water per day)

Night Stay: Dharamshala/Lodges/Dormitories on multi-sharing basis

Road Transport: Non AC Transport for transfer & sightseeing on SIC basis

Departure Station & Time: Nagpur at 00:30 hours

Departure Date: August 6, 2019

Package Tariff

1) Comfort Class/3 AC

Single Occupancy: Rs 10,395 Per Person

2) Standard/Sleeper

Single Occupancy: Rs 8,505 Per Person

Tour Itinerary:

Date Places Particulars 06.08.19 Nagpur Departure from Nagpur Wardha Entraining Badnera Entraining Akola Entraining Washim Entraining Purna Entraining Nanded Entraining 07.08.19 Renigunta Arrival at Renigunta Station. By road going to visit Tirupati Balaji Temple. Overnight Stay. 08.08.19 Renigunta After breakfast, by road proceed to visit Padmawati Temple. Departure to Rameshwaram. 09.08.19 Rameshwaram Arrival at Rameshwaram. Visit Ramanathaswamy Temple. Overnight stay at Rameshwaram. 10.08.19 Rameshwaram Tourist Halt. Departure to Madurai. Madurai Arrival at Madurai. Visit Meenakshi Temple. Departure to Kanyakumari. 11.08.19 Kanyakumari Arrival at Kanyakumari. By road going to visit vivekanand memorial rock and Gandhi Mandapam. Overnight Stay at Kanyakumari. 12.08.19 Kanyakumari/ Trivendram Early morning by road proceed to Trivandrum. Visit Shri

Padmanabhaswamy Temple. Later depart to board train from Kochuveli to Nagpur 13.08.19 Train Journey Via MDU,RU 14.08.19 Nanded Detraining Purna Detraining Washim Detraining Akola Detraining Badnera Detraining Wardha Detraining Nagpur Detraining. Tour Ends.

Package Includes

Hall accommodation at places of night stay/ morning freshening up.

Pure vegetarian meals.

Tourist buses for visiting sightseeing spots.

Tour escorts for announcements and information.

Security arrangements for each coach (without arms).

An IRCTC Official on train as train Superintendent.

Package Excludes

Any kind of airfare fare.

Any portage at hotels, tips, insurance, mineral water, telephone charges, laundry and all items of personal nature.

IRCTC is not responsible for any sort of Expenses of Personal Nature, including extra fees of monuments, Porterage Service, Natural Calamity, theft, accidents, any Loss or damages caused during the tour.

Entrance fees and guide charges at monuments are not included in the package cost. Own arrangements to be made for this.

Cancellation details

Prior to 15 days excluding the departure date: Rs. 100 per passenger

08 to 14 days excluding the departure date: 25 % of the package cost

04 to 07 days excluding the departure date: 50 % of the package cost

Less than 4 days: 100 % of the package cost

