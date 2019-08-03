Want to explore South India? Check out IRCTC's Dakshin Darshan package, and more details inside

Saturday, August 03, 2019
     
 Live tv
If you are willing to explore South India, then this IRCTC tour package will be the best suitable option. The IRCTC package is named Dakshin Darshan and is offering eight nights and nine days tour package to Renigunta, Rameshwaram, Madurai, Kanyakumari and Trivandrum.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: August 03, 2019 12:06 IST
Rameshwaram Temple

If you are willing to explore South India, then this IRCTC tour package will be the best suitable option. The IRCTC package is named Dakshin Darshan and is offering eight nights and nine days tour package to Renigunta, Rameshwaram, Madurai, Kanyakumari and Trivandrum at a starting price of Rs 8,505 per person. The tour package includes destination visits, sightseeing, accommodation, meals, travel and much more. IRCTC is the online ticketing arm of the Indian Railways but offers multiple holiday packages at affordable prices. Here are the details of this package:

Package details

  • Package Name: Dakshin Darshan 
  • Duration: 08 Nights/09 Days
  • Destination Covered: Renigunta, Rameshwaram, Madurai, Kanyakumari and Trivandrum
  • Class: Comfort/ Standard
  • Meal Plan: Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner(Drinking water per day)
  • Night Stay: Dharamshala/Lodges/Dormitories on multi-sharing basis
  • Road Transport: Non AC Transport for transfer & sightseeing on SIC basis
  • Departure Station & Time: Nagpur at 00:30 hours
  • Departure Date: August 6, 2019

Package Tariff

1) Comfort Class/3 AC
Single Occupancy: Rs 10,395 Per Person

2) Standard/Sleeper
Single Occupancy: Rs 8,505 Per Person

Tour Itinerary:

Date

Places

Particulars

06.08.19

 Nagpur

 Departure from Nagpur

 Wardha

 Entraining

 Badnera

 Entraining

 Akola

 Entraining

 Washim

 Entraining

 Purna

 Entraining

 Nanded

 Entraining

07.08.19

 Renigunta

 Arrival at Renigunta Station. By road going to visit Tirupati Balaji Temple.   Overnight Stay.

08.08.19

 Renigunta

 After breakfast, by road proceed to visit Padmawati Temple.  Departure to   Rameshwaram.

09.08.19

 Rameshwaram

 Arrival at Rameshwaram. Visit Ramanathaswamy Temple. Overnight stay at   Rameshwaram.

10.08.19

 Rameshwaram

 Tourist Halt. Departure to Madurai.

 Madurai

 Arrival at Madurai. Visit Meenakshi Temple.  Departure to Kanyakumari.

11.08.19

 Kanyakumari

 Arrival at Kanyakumari. By road going to visit vivekanand memorial rock and   Gandhi Mandapam. Overnight Stay at Kanyakumari.

12.08.19 

 Kanyakumari/   Trivendram

 Early morning by road proceed to Trivandrum. Visit Shri 
 Padmanabhaswamy Temple. Later depart to board train from Kochuveli to Nagpur

13.08.19

Train Journey Via MDU,RU

14.08.19

 Nanded

 Detraining

 Purna

 Detraining

 Washim

 Detraining

 Akola

 Detraining

 Badnera

 Detraining

 Wardha

 Detraining

 Nagpur

 Detraining. Tour Ends.

 

Package Includes

  • Hall accommodation at places of night stay/ morning freshening up.
  • Pure vegetarian meals.
  • Tourist buses for visiting sightseeing spots.
  • Tour escorts for announcements and information.
  • Security arrangements for each coach (without arms).
  • An IRCTC Official on train as train Superintendent.

Package Excludes

  • Any kind of airfare fare.
  • Any portage at hotels, tips, insurance, mineral water, telephone charges, laundry and all items of personal nature.
  • IRCTC is not responsible for any sort of Expenses of Personal Nature, including extra fees of monuments, Porterage Service, Natural Calamity, theft, accidents, any Loss or damages caused during the tour.
  • Entrance fees and guide charges at monuments are not included in the package cost. Own arrangements to be made for this.

Cancellation details

  • Prior to 15 days excluding the departure date: Rs. 100 per passenger
  • 08 to 14 days excluding the departure date: 25 % of the package cost
  • 04 to 07 days excluding the departure date: 50 % of the package cost
  • Less than 4 days: 100 % of the package cost

