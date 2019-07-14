Live your Goa dreams with this IRCTC tour package; water sports, sightseeing included

IRCTC tour package to Goa

"Goa ke plans bante hi cancel hone ke liye hain..", this is certainly not what the IRCTC believes in. If you have long been planning a trip to Goa, you need to read this. The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation has come up with an exciting tour package to Goa, for 2 nights and 3 days. The tour begins on September 8, 2019 from Hyderabad and would cost Rs 12,625.

IRCTC Goa Tour Package: Flights

IRCTC tour package ​

IRCTC Goa Tour Package: Destinations

Hyderabad-Goa on day 1

On the first day, the passengers would depart from Hyderabad at 8:35 am and would arrive at the Goa International Airport at 10:05 am. From there, the passengers would be taken to the hotel via a see through of Zuari River and Mormugao Harbour. Post lunch, passengers would be taken to Reis Mogos Fort. At 6 pm, a ride on boat cruise on river Mandovi would be provided. Thereafter, the tourists would be taken back to the hotel for night stay.

North Goa on day 2

After taking breakfast at the hotel, the tourists would leave for a North Goa tour, where they will visit Fort Aguada, Candolim Beach, Baga Beach. Sports activities on Anjuna Beach, Vagator Beach and Chapora Fort would follow. The tourists will be taken back to the hotel in the evening for dinner and overnight stay.

South Goa-Hyderabad on day 3

Tourists would be required to check out from the hotel after taking breakfast on the 3rd day. Post checkout, they will be taken for sightseeing, during which they will visit Old Goa church (Basilica of Bom Jesus, Archaeological Museum and Portrait Gallery), Wax World Museum, Shri Mangeshi Temple, Miramar Beach and Dona Paula view point. The passengers would then be dropped at the Goa International Airport, from where they will board a flight at 9:40 pm. The passengers would arrive in Hyderabad at 11:00 pm.

IRCTC Goa Tour Package: What is included

# Flight tickets (from Hyderabad to Goa and vice versa)

# Two nights stay at the AC-equipped hotel in Goa

# Two breakfasts and two dinners

# Sightseeing

# Travel insurance

# IRCTC’s escort services

# All applicable taxes