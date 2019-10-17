Arkia Airlines expands network, launches flights from Tel Aviv to Goa

Image Source : PTI PHOTO Arkia launches flight to Goa from Tel Aviv

Israeli carrier Arkia Airlines expanded its network in India on Thursday with the launch of a flight service to Goa from Tel Aviv. Goa is the second Indian destination for the West Asian airline, which forayed in the domestic market last month by launching twice weekly operations to Kochi from Tel Aviv.

"We announce the commencement of one more international flight today from Goa international airport connecting Tel Aviv and Goa. A direct connection to Holy land," the Airports Authority of India said in a tweet.

The full-service carrier Arkia has deployed 220-seater Airbus A21 neo plane to service the new route, which will have one flight per week.

Arkia is the second Israeli airline operating in India after the flag carrier El Al, which flies to Mumbai from Tel Aviv.

On the other hand, Air India is the sole domestic carrier which provides air connectivity between the two countries. It operates to Tel Aviv non-stop from New Delhi five times a week.

Young Israelis have been regular visitors to the coastal state, particularly its scenic and popular beach belt in North Goa district.

Also Read | Vistara to start daily Delhi-Thiruvananthapuram flight from Nov 9

Also Read | AirAsia India to connect Goa, Chennai with Mumbai from Oct 27