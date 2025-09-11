'Paid social media campaign against me': Gadkari blames 'petrol lobby' over backlash against E20 petrol Union Minister Nitin Gadkari's remarks came days after the Supreme Court rejected a plea challenging the nationwide rollout of 20 per cent ethanol-blended (E20) petrol.

New Delhi:

Union Road Transport & Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari slammed the petrol lobby in the country on Wednesday for the government's move to blend 20 per cent of ethanol in petrol. Gadkari made the remarks while speaking at the 65th annual convention of the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) in New Delhi

"Everywhere there are lobbies, there are interests… petrol lobby is very rich," the union minister had said. "The social media campaign was a paid campaign against me. The Supreme Court has also dismissed the petition. There was no fact."

SC rejects plea challenging nationwide rollout of E20

His remarks came days after the Supreme Court rejected a plea challenging the nationwide rollout of 20 per cent ethanol-blended (E20) petrol. The plea, filed by advocate Akshay Malhotra, alleged that the government's move has pushed many motorists to use a fuel that is not designed for their vehicles.

Plea claims E20 damaging vehicles

In his plea, Malhotra said the E20 petrol has damaged the engines of vehicles, affecting their mileage as well. He also urged the court to issue directions to conduct a "nationwide impact study on mechanical degradation and efficiency loss due to ethanol blended fuel to the extent of 20 per cent usage in non-compliant vehicles".

"Direct the respondents to ensure that consumers are informed about ethanol compatibility of their vehicles at the time of fuel dispensing," the plea said, as reported by news agency PTI.

However, the apex court did not agree with Malhotra and dismissed his plea. During the hearing, Attorney General R Venkataramani, who was appearing for the Centre, told the court that E20 is benefiting the sugarcane farmers.

"I say it with some responsibility that the petitioner (Malhotra) is just a name lender. A lobby is behind it. The government has considered everything," Venkataramani told court, as reported by PTI.