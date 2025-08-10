Nitin Gadkari urges stronger exports as India faces US tariff hike, slams global 'dadagiri' Nitin Gadkari criticised global “dadagiri,” urging stronger exports and self-reliance as US tariffs on Indian goods escalate amid a diplomatic rift over Russian oil imports.

New Delhi:

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday said that countries indulging in 'dadagiri' (bullying) on the global stage are able to do so because of their economic might and technological superiority. He called for a concerted push to increase India’s exports, reduce imports, and strengthen science and technology to make the nation self-reliant.

Speaking at the Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology (VNIT) in Nagpur, Gadkari emphasised that global respect stems from economic strength and innovation. “Those who are indulging in ‘dadagiri’ are doing so because they are economically strong, and they have technology. If we get better technology and resources, we will not bully anyone, because our culture teaches us that the welfare of the world is most important,” he said.

Highlighting the importance of self-sufficiency, the senior BJP leader noted that science, technology, and knowledge hold the key to solving the world’s problems. “If the rate of our exports and economy increase, then I don’t think we will need to go to anyone,” he added.

Tariff dispute with the US

Gadkari's remarks come amid escalating trade tensions between India and the United States after US President Donald Trump imposed an additional 25 per cent duty on Indian goods on August 6, raising the total tariff to 50 per cent. The hike — the steepest-ever for India — affects a wide range of sectors, including textiles, gems, pharmaceuticals, and auto parts, making India one of the most heavily taxed US trading partners.

The White House linked the move to India’s continued imports of Russian oil, despite Washington’s pressure to cut purchases. India has defended the imports as vital for its energy security and accused the US and EU of unfairly singling it out, while other nations buying Russian energy have not faced similar penalties.

Sharp diplomatic rift

The tariff escalation has triggered the most severe diplomatic rift between New Delhi and Washington in two decades. The US has suspended ongoing trade talks and warned of further sanctions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an apparent response to Trump’s measures, asserted that India would never compromise on the welfare of farmers, fishermen, and dairy workers, even "if that meant paying a heavy price." Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also criticised the US actions, suggesting that some powers are unsettled by India’s rapid economic rise.

India has described the tariffs as "unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable" and vowed to “take all necessary actions” to protect national interests.

