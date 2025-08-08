PM Modi speaks to Putin amid Trump tariff blitz, invites Russian President to visit India later this year PM Modi speaks to Putin: During the phone call, both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to deepen India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership further, apart from reviewing progress in the bilateral agenda.

New Delhi:

PM Narendra Modi on Friday spoke to Russia President Vladimir Putin amid Trump tariff blitz and invited the Russian President to visit India later this year. On the phone call, President Putin briefed PM Modi on the latest developments concerning Ukraine. While thanking President Putin for his detailed assessment in Ukraine, PM Modi reiterated India’s consistent position for peaceful resolution of the conflict.

Taking to X, PM Modi said, “Had a very good and detailed conversation with my friend President Putin. I thanked him for sharing the latest developments on Ukraine. We also reviewed the progress in our bilateral agenda, and reaffirmed our commitment to further deepen the India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership. I look forward to hosting President Putin in India later this year.”

PM Modi reiterates India’s position on Ukraine

While thanking President Putin for his detailed assessment in Ukraine, PM Modi reiterated India’s consistent position for the peaceful resolution of the conflict.



During the phone call, both the leaders reaffirmed the commitment to further deepen India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership apart from reviewing progress in the bilateral agenda.

PM Modi invites President Putin to visit India

PM Modi invited President Putin to visit India later this year for the Annual Bilateral Summit.

Taking to X, PM Modi said, “Had a very good and detailed conversation with my friend President Putin. I thanked him for sharing the latest developments on Ukraine. We also reviewed the progress in our bilateral agenda, and reaffirmed our commitment to further deepen the India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership. I look forward to hosting President Putin in India later this year.”

Ajit Doval meets Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin

On Thursday, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval met Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin to discuss bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

A video clip shared by the Kremlin press service showed Doval shaking hands with Putin before holding the talks. Putin warmly welcomed Doval in his Kremlin chamber.

During the meeting, Doval reiterated New Delhi’s commitment to continue cooperation on all fronts with Russia in spite of outside pressure.



On behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Doval extended an invitation to President Putin to visit India later this year, which Putin has accepted with gratitude, they added.



During the Kremlin meeting, Doval was accompanied by Indian Ambassador Vinay Kumar. The meeting was also attended by Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu.

Doval held talks with Shoigu

Prior to meeting Putin, Doval held talks with Shoigu, who said Russia is committed to further active cooperation with India to form a more just and sustainable world order and ensure the supremacy of international law.



Doval arrived in Moscow, on Wednesday to hold crucial talks on bilateral energy and defence ties and to prepare the ground for President Putin's visit to India later this year.



His visit commenced on a day when US President Donald Trump issued an executive order slapping an additional 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods as a penalty for buying Russian oil, doubling it to 50 per cent.

Also Read: