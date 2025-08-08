Donald Trump rules out trade talks with India amid tariff row: 'Not until we get it resolved' US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order imposing additional 25 per cent tariffs on India. With this, the total tariffs imposed on Indian products, barring a few exceptions, have increased to 50 per cent.

Washington:

US President Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) ruled out trade talks with India until a dispute over tariffs is resolved. This comes days after his administration imposed an additional 25 per cent tariff on Indian products over New Delhi's purchase of Russian oil.

When asked by news agency ANI whether he expects trade talks to resume between India and the United States, he replied, "No, not until we get it resolved."

Trump signs executive order, imposes 25% extra tariffs

Trump on Wednesday signed an executive order imposing additional 25 per cent tariffs on India. With this, the total tariffs imposed on Indian products, barring a few exceptions, have increased to 50 per cent. While the earlier 25 per cent tariffs imposed by Trump took effect on August 7, the additional levy will take effect from August 27, 21 days after it was imposed.

PM Modi's strong reply to Trump

So far, India has strongly replied to the Trump administration, with the central government calling his move "unjustifiable". On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi responded defiantly to the US president and said his government is "ready to pay the price" if needed and will "never compromise" on the interest of farmers.

"For us, the interest of our farmers is our top priority... India will never compromise on the interests of farmers, fishermen and dairy farmers. I know we will have to pay a heavy price for it, and I am ready for it. India is ready for it," said PM Modi, while addressing an event in New Delhi.

Russia, China side with India

Both Russia and China have sided with India over Trump's tariffs. Yesterday, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi issued a strong statement condemning Trump's tariffs on India and called it a violation of international laws.

Similarly, Russia has also sided with India. Recently, National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval also met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, with a focus on increasing bilateral ties between New Delhi and Moscow. Following Doval's visit, it was announced that Putin will soon visit India, and the dates are being finalised.

