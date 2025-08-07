China sides with India against Trump's trade war in surprise move, condemns additional tariffs In a sharp statement, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi labelled the move a violation of international law and a serious threat to global trade stability. The condemnation comes in response to Trump's announcement of a second wave of 25% tariffs on Indian goods, raising total import duties to 50% .

Moscow:

China has strongly condemned US President Donald Trump's recent decision to impose additional tariffs on imports from India and Brazil, accusing the United States of using trade policy as a political weapon in violation of global norms. In a sharp statement, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi labelled the move a violation of international law and a serious threat to global trade stability. The condemnation comes in response to Trump's announcement of a second wave of 25% tariffs on Indian goods, raising total import duties to 50% -- one of the highest tariffs currently imposed by the US on any country. The measure has drawn widespread international criticism, with China positioning itself at the forefront of the opposition.

Chinese envoy calls out US policy

Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong also criticised the measure in a social media post, stating, "Give the bully an inch, he will take a mile," in reference to what he described as the US administration's coercive and unilateral trade approach. Ambassador Xu further revealed that Foreign Minister Wang Yi had personally raised China's concerns in a telephonic conversation with Celso Amorim, chief advisor to Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. During the conversation, Wang reportedly criticised Trump's trade actions as violations of the UN Charter and WTO rules, adding that such policies are "unpopular and unsustainable."

Tariffs tied to Russian oil imports

The latest wave of tariffs targeting India was prompted by its ongoing purchase of discounted Russian oil, which President Donald Trump alleges is indirectly supporting the Kremlin's military operations in Ukraine. Speaking at a press briefing from the White House, Trump signed an executive order imposing the new duties and justified his action when questioned about why India was being singled out, even though other nations like China also maintain trade ties with Russia. After this order, the total tariff on Indian goods, barring a small exemption list, is 50 per cent.

India calls US move 'unfair, unjustified and unreasonable'

Reacting to the development, India said that these actions are "unfair, unjustified and unreasonable". It is extremely unfortunate that the US should choose to impose additional tariffs on India, the external affairs ministry said in a statement, adding India will take all actions necessary to protect its national interests. On Wednesday, the MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that the United States has in recent days targeted India's oil imports from Russia. "We have already made clear our position on these issues, including the fact that our imports are based on market factors and done with the overall objective of ensuring the energy security of 1.4 billion people of India," he added.

ALSO READ