'Best at fooling people, best as a leader': Nitin Gadkari’s remark triggers political debate | Watch video Gadkari’s statement on leaders deceiving the public prompted debate, but he positioned it more as a commentary on the nature of politics than as his own guiding principle. His simultaneous stress on truth and integrity highlighted the inherent tension between the practical demands of politics.

Nagpur:

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, known for his candid and often unconventional remarks, stirred debate once again with his latest speech at the Akhil Bharatiya Mahanubhav Parishad in Maharashtra's Nagpur. While reflecting on the realities of politics, Gadkari commented that those who can most effectively fool people are often seen as the best leaders- a statement that has drawn attention for its bluntness.

“Speaking the truth is not easy in politics"

During his address, Gadkari drew attention to the challenges of honesty in public life. “Speaking is easy, doing is difficult. I am not an officer, but I have experienced this. In politics, speaking the truth openly from the heart is often discouraged.”

Senior BJP leader further explained a popular Marathi phrase- ‘Hause, Navse, Gavse’- implying that leaders rely on the perception they can create, and in many cases, leadership is defined by how well a person can mislead or deceive the masses.

“The one who can best fool people is often regarded as the best leader,” he remarked.

Values over shortcuts

Despite his provocative remark on leadership, Gadkari emphasised that he personally believes in values such as honesty, credibility, dedication, and truth. He cautioned against seeking shortcuts in life or in leadership:

“There is always a temptation for shortcuts. One can jump a signal or break a rule to save time, but as a philosopher said, ‘Short cut cuts you short.’”

He insisted that shortcuts may offer quick results but ultimately undermine long-term credibility, stressing that lasting success belongs to truth, as Lord Krishna wrote in the Bhagavad Gita: ‘In the end, truth always wins.’

Striking a balance between pragmatism and idealism

While his comment about leaders “fooling people” raised eyebrows, Gadkari framed it as a reflection of political reality rather than a personal principle. By contrasting this observation with his call for ethical values in leadership, he highlighted the tension between political pragmatism and moral responsibility in India’s governance system.

Gadkari’s straight-talking image

This is not the first time Nitin Gadkari has drawn headlines for his outspoken statements. Known for his frank and often unvarnished political commentary, he has earned both admirers and critics for calling out uncomfortable truths about politics, governance, and leadership.

In this latest speech, his message carried a dual theme- a critique of political culture that rewards manipulation, alongside a reaffirmation of his personal belief in truth and integrity as the ultimate foundation of leadership.