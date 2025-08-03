Maharashtra: Bomb threat to Nitin Gadkari's residence in Nagpur, suspect arrested A bomb threat was received for Union Minister Nitin Gadkari's residence in Nagpur, prompting a police investigation and heightened security measures.

Nagpur:

In a recent development, the police have successfully arrested the individual responsible for issuing a bomb threat to the residence of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in Nagpur. The bomb threat, which was made on Sunday morning at 8:46 AM, warned that Gadkari's house on Wardha Road would be blown up.

Following the alarming call, the police immediately alerted the local police station. The information was passed to the Pratap Nagar Police, who registered a case against an unknown individual and launched an investigation. Authorities have now confirmed that the suspect, identified as Umesh Vishnu Raut, was arrested shortly after the threat was made.

Raut, a resident of Tulsi Bagh Road, Mahal, is employed at a local country liquor shop near Medical Chowk. He made the call from his mobile phone, threatening to blow up Gadkari's residence within 10 minutes. The police tracked down the suspect and arrested him near Bima Dawakhana in Nagpur. Further investigations are ongoing.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, who was in Nagpur at the time of the threat, is reportedly safe, and authorities have assured the public that all necessary precautions are being taken. The police are working diligently to ensure the continued security of Gadkari's residence.

Speaking to the reporters, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Zone 1, Rishikesh Reddy, informed that around 9:00 AM, a call was received on the 112 emergency helpline stating that a bomb had been planted at the residence of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, and that it was about to explode. In response, the bomb squad was activated, and Gadkari's security personnel were immediately informed.

Upon investigation, the police found no explosives or any threats, leading them to believe that the call was a hoax. DCP Reddy confirmed that one person has been arrested in connection with the call. Further inquiries are underway to determine the motive behind the threat, why the call was made, and the purpose behind it.

The accused, who does not have a prior criminal record, works at a local liquor shop. The police have arrested the individual from the phone number used to make the call, and the investigation continues.

While the authorities continue their investigation into the bomb threat, the focus remains on ensuring the safety of the Minister and addressing the security concerns arising from such alarming incidents.