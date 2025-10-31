NHAI simplifies 'Know Your Vehicle' process for FASTag users: Here are the key changes The NHAI has simplified the FASTag 'Know Your Vehicle' process to make it more user-friendly and efficient. By eliminating the need for side photos and ensuring automatic data retrieval from Vahan, the government aims to reduce compliance hassles and enhance customer convenience.

New Delhi:

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has introduced major relief for FASTag users by streamlining the Know Your Vehicle (KYV) process. The revised guidelines, issued by the Indian Highways Management Company Limited (IHMCL), aim to make compliance easier and enhance the overall customer experience. According to the new directions, FASTag services will not be suspended for vehicles that have not yet completed the KYV process. Users will be given sufficient time to submit their details and complete verification without facing service interruptions.

Simplified documentation for users

In a statement, the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways announced that side photographs of cars, jeeps and vans are no longer required under the new KYV rules. "Only the front photo of the number plate and FASTag will need to be uploaded," the ministry clarified.

The new system will also include a feature to automatically fetch vehicle registration details from the Vahan database once the user enters their vehicle number, chassis number or mobile number. If multiple vehicles are linked to one mobile number, users will have the option to select which vehicle they wish to complete KYV for.

Service continuity assured for existing FASTag users

To ensure that users do not face disruptions, the ministry has said that FASTags issued prior to the KYV policy will remain active unless there are complaints about misuse or loosely affixed tags. Issuer banks will also send SMS reminders to customers, prompting them to complete the KYV process. If a customer faces any technical issue while uploading documents, the issuing bank must reach out directly to assist in completing the verification before deactivating the service. For any difficulties or complaints related to KYV, customers can contact the National Highway Helpline at 1033.

Key highlights of the new KYV process

No side photos needed: Only a front image showing the number plate and FASTag will be required.

Only a front image showing the number plate and FASTag will be required. Automatic RC data retrieval: Vehicle details will be fetched from Vahan using the vehicle or chassis number.

Vehicle details will be fetched from Vahan using the vehicle or chassis number. Multiple vehicle selection: Users with multiple registered vehicles under one number can choose which to verify.

Users with multiple registered vehicles under one number can choose which to verify. Uninterrupted service: Old FASTags will stay active unless there is a valid complaint.

Old FASTags will stay active unless there is a valid complaint. Customer support: Users can call the National Highway Helpline for KYV-related queries or support.

About FASTag and KYV

FASTag uses Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology to make toll payments directly from a linked prepaid account. The tag, affixed to a vehicle’s windscreen, allows drivers to pass through toll plazas without stopping for cash transactions, thereby reducing congestion and wait time. KYV (Know Your Vehicle) is a regulatory process that requires FASTag users to upload specific images related to their tag and vehicle. This step ensures that the FASTag has been issued correctly, linked with the right vehicle, and properly affixed to the windshield. As per current guidelines, KYV verification is valid for three years, after which users must complete a Re-KYV process.

