FASTag Annual Pass not valid on these expressways - Check full list here The annual FASTag pass cannot be transferred to another vehicle from the one it was registered with initially. If it gets used on another vehicle, it’ll stay deactivated.

New Delhi:

In a landmark development, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) started the service of FASTag annual pass on August 15. Acting as the electronic toll collection system, the annual FASTag will ensure the free passage of private vehicles, including cars/jeeps/vans, at designated National Highways (NHs) and National Expressways (NEs) fee plazas. This pass will remain valid either for one year or 200 trips, whichever occurs first.

Commuters can use the services of an annual FASTag installed only after verifying the eligibility of their vehicle. Initially, users will be required to pay Rs 3,000 for the base year 2025-2026. The payment can be made through the NHAI website or the Rajmargyatra app. Once the payment is successfully done, the annual FASTag will get activated on the registered FASTag as early as 2 hours.

It is to be noted that while the trips on the national highways and expressways will be covered under the annual FASTag pass, any travel undertaken on expressways or state highways managed by the respective state governments will attract regular FASTag charges.

Following is a list of expressways that will be excluded from the annual FASTag passes:

Yamuna Expressway Dwarka Expressway Purvanchal Expressway Bundelkhand Expressway Agra-Lucknow Expressway Meerut Expressway Samruddhi Mahamarg Expressway Mumbai-Pune Expressway Ahmedabad–Vadodara Expressway Atal Setu Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway Agra-Lucknow Expressway

