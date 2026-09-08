Greater Noida to Ganga Expressway in 30 minutes, GNIDA proposes dedicated freight route

In a bid to boost connectivity between Noida-Greater Noida and the Ganga Expressway. The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) has proposed separating freight and passenger movement in Greater Noida. The authority has also proposed constructing a 105-metre-wide road up to the Hapur bypass. According to officials, the proposed updates are part of the plan to amend the Greater Noida Master Plan 2041. This would reduce the travel time between Noida-Greater Noida and the Ganga Expressway to around 30 to 45 minutes.

Proposal discussed in a meeting chaired by Nand Gopal Gupta

The proposal was discussed at a meeting chaired by Industrial Development Minister Nand Gopal Gupta in Lucknow on Monday. Additional Chief Secretary, Industrial Development, Alok Kumar, also attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the Minister said that public welfare projects in the area need to be developed with the convenience of industry, business, and the general public in mind.

Multi Modal Logistics Hub

Meanwhile, the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority has also proposed a six-lane elevated road from the Multi Modal Logistics Hub (MMLH) to the Noida International Airport in Jewar.

"The proposed road, running parallel to the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor, is intended specifically for freight movement and would connect to the airport, so goods from the logistics hub can be transported directly to the air cargo terminal," according to the statement.

The Multi Modal Logistics Hub (MMLH) and Multi Modal Transport Hub (MMTH) are among the major upcoming projects in Greater Noida. According to reports, these projects are expected to improve traffic flow between the logistics hub and the airport by facilitating freight movement.

Ganga Expressway to be extended to Haridwar

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh cabinet has also approved a proposal to extend the Ganga Expressway to Haridwar. The proposed greenfield expressway will be constructed as a six-lane highway, with the provision for future expansion to eight lanes.

The estimated expenditure to extend the Ganga Expressway to Haridwar will be around Rs 10,761 crore. The state government will provide the fund and no financial participation from the central government is expected or proposed for the project.

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