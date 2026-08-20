Attention bank customers: SBI to charge Rs 15 for cash withdrawals beyond four times from Oct 1

New Delhi:

State Bank of India on Thursday issued a public notice on X, saying it has revised the cash withdrawal charges, effective 1 October 2026, for Basic Savings Bank Deposit (BSBD) Accounts opened through Branch Channel. The bank said four cash withdrawals in a month will continue to be free and cash withdrawal transactions beyond four in a month will attract a charge of Rs 15 + GST per transaction. It add that the customers are requested to take note that all digital transactions will continue to be free without any restriction.

"State Bank of India has revised the cash withdrawal charges, effective 1st October 2026, for Basic Savings Bank Deposit (BSBD) Accounts opened through Branch Channel. Four cash withdrawals in a month will continue to be free and cash withdrawal transactions beyond four in a month will attract a charge of ₹15 + GST per transaction. Customers are requested to take note that all digital transactions will continue to be free without any restriction,” State Bank of India said in a notice.

As part of the revised schedule, customers will continue to get four cash withdrawals free each month and for every withdrawal beyond the first four, SBI will levy a charge of Rs 15 per transaction, plus applicable GST.

The SBI has made it clear that the revised charges apply to the Basic Savings Deposit Account (Branch Channel), Product Code 1011-1701, and will come into effect from October 1, 2026.

What is SBI Basic Savings Bank Deposit Account?

For the general information, the Basic Savings Bank Deposit Account is a basic banking account that provides essential savings account facilities without requiring customers to maintain a minimum balance.

This account is aimed at providing access to basic banking services, including deposits and withdrawals. It differs from a regular savings account in terms of the services and transaction limits applicable to it. Customers now should check SBI’s latest terms and service-charge schedule for the specific facilities and limits applicable to their account.

What changes to come from October 1?

As part of the SBI’s revised schedule, BSBD account holders will be allowed four free cash withdrawals through the branch channel in a month. Moreover, any cash withdrawal beyond these four transactions will attract a Rs 15 charge per transaction, plus GST.

For example, if an account holder makes six cash withdrawals through a branch in a month, the first four withdrawals will remain free. For the bank customers, the fifth and sixth withdrawals will each attract a charge of Rs 15 plus GST. Notably, the revised charge will affect customers who make more than four branch cash withdrawals from their BSBD account in a month.

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