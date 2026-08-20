1,287 new DDA flats added to the Nagrik Awas Yojana 2026, bookings open on August 28: Full details here

Mumbai:

In good news for people planning to buy a home in the national capital, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has added 1,287 new flats for sale under the Nagrik Awas Yojana 2026. As before, a 25 per cent discount will be available on these flats, which will be available in the Narela area of the city. Interested buyers can book these flats starting at 12 noon on August 28, 2026, Raksha Bandhan.

Includes 790 MIG and 497 HIG flats

DDA's new offering includes 1,287 flats. These include 790 MIG (Middle Income Group) and 497 HIG (Higher Income Group) flats. All of these flats are located in Pocket 3 and Pocket 4, Sectors A1 to A4, in Narela.

It is to be noted that the allotment of these flats will be done on a first-come, first-served basis. This means that the buyer who completes their booking first will receive the flat, subject to availability.

Flats available at a starting price of Rs 73 lakh

After a 25 per cent discount, the 386 MIG flats in Pocket 3 will be priced between Rs 73.02 lakh and Rs 81.12 lakh. The same pocket also has 230 HIG flats, priced between Rs 100.96 lakh and Rs 116.39 lakh after the discount.

The 404 MIG flats in Pocket 4 will be priced between Rs 73.71 lakh and Rs 81.96 lakh after the discount. The 267 HIG flats here will be priced between Rs 96.86 lakh and Rs 112.16 lakh.

Metro and RRTS connectivity also benefit

The location of these flats is also said to be an added advantage for buyers. The Sector A-4 Narela station of the proposed Rithala-Narela-Kundli Metro corridor will be approximately 1 kilometre from the Narela Sports Complex. The proposed RRTS station is approximately 1.5 kilometres away.

Furthermore, Urban Extension Road-I (UER-I) is approximately 100 meters away, GT Karnal Road is approximately 500 meters away, and UER-II is approximately 5.6 kilometres away. The upcoming education hub and sports facilities in Narela could also enhance the area's connectivity and utility.

Booking from 12 noon on August 28

Booking for these flats will begin at 12 noon on Friday, August 28, 2026. Interested applicants can register for the scheme through the DDA's housing portal. Those already registered under any other ongoing DDA housing scheme, first-come, first-served, will not need to register again. Meanwhile, DDA has removed separate parking charges from flat prices in major housing schemes.

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