Is Rs 4,000 crore elevated corridor the next growth trigger for Noida and Greater Noida real estate?

The finalisation of the route for the proposed Rs 4,000-crore elevated corridor connecting Noida and Greater Noida could mark another significant turning point in the NCR’s infrastructure and real estate growth story. The proposed eight-lane corridor, spanning approximately 51 km, is being planned to strengthen connectivity between Noida Sector 94, Greater Noida, the Yamuna Expressway and the Faridabad-Jewar Greenfield Expressway. The project takes on added significance as traffic is expected to increase around the Noida International Airport.

According to the latest plan, the corridor will begin from Sector 94 near Kalindi Kunj and run parallel to the Yamuna Pushta Road before crossing the Hindon River and reaching Greater Noida near Chi-IV. It will then pass through locations including Gharbhara, Mursadpur and sectors 27, 26, 24 and 24A of the Yamuna Authority before connecting with the Faridabad-Jewar Greenfield Expressway. A further 2-km spur near Jagannathpur is proposed to connect the corridor with the under-construction Majhawali Bridge, creating another link between Greater Noida and Faridabad.

According to industry experts, for the real estate sector, the project's importance goes beyond reducing travel time. Large-scale connectivity infrastructure typically expands the radius within which people are willing to live, work, shop and invest. The proposed corridor could therefore influence the next phase of development across Greater Noida and the Yamuna region by improving access between established residential catchments, emerging housing clusters, commercial destinations, employment centres and the airport ecosystem.

Commercial and Retail Opportunity

The commercial real estate segment could emerge as one of the major beneficiaries of this infrastructure push. As connectivity improves between residential neighbourhoods and major transportation corridors, the catchment available to retail and commercial developments expands. Greater Noida, which has traditionally seen strong residential development, is increasingly moving towards a more diversified real estate ecosystem comprising retail, office, hospitality and mixed-use developments.

Azad Ahmad Lone, President, Biigtech, feels that large infrastructure projects can fundamentally alter a city's commercial geography.

"The proposed elevated corridor will create stronger linkages between Noida, Greater Noida, the Yamuna Expressway and the airport-led growth zone, thereby expanding the consumer and business catchment for commercial developments. We could see greater opportunities for high-street retail, neighbourhood shopping centres, hospitality and mixed-use destinations across emerging micro-markets. As residential density increases along these corridors, retail follows naturally, creating a virtuous cycle of consumption, employment and investment. Over the medium to long term, this connectivity can help Greater Noida develop into a more balanced residential-commercial market,” Lone said.

Residential Growth Gets New Push

The residential market is likely to benefit from the improved accessibility as well. The proposed corridor includes the Sector 94-Sector 150 stretch within Noida Authority’s jurisdiction, while its onward connectivity towards Greater Noida and the Yamuna region could strengthen the attractiveness of emerging residential locations. Around 27 km of the proposed corridor will fall within Noida Authority limits.

“Connectivity is increasingly becoming one of the strongest factors influencing residential purchase decisions in the NCR. The proposed elevated corridor can significantly strengthen Greater Noida’s residential proposition by improving access to Noida, Delhi, the Yamuna Expressway and the airport. Better connectivity also allows homebuyers to consider emerging locations without compromising on accessibility to employment and social infrastructure. Over the next few years, we expect infrastructure-led development to support demand across newer residential micro-markets, while also encouraging developers to plan larger, more integrated communities along these growth corridors,” Sanjay Sharma, Director, SKA Group, said.

For homebuyers, improved road connectivity can make peripheral locations more viable by reducing the perceived distance from established employment and lifestyle hubs. This is particularly relevant for Greater Noida, where residential development has expanded rapidly along major expressways and infrastructure corridors.

“The planned Rs 4,000-crore elevated corridor represents a groundbreaking infrastructure development, which could have a profound impact on connectivity within Noida, Greater Noida, and the NCR. In terms of making key growth corridors easily accessible, such an infrastructure project could provide great potential for both residential and commercial developments in addition to making emerging micro-markets more attractive. As the construction and development of the Noida International Airport and its related infrastructure moves ahead, enhanced connectivity would become extremely important for sustainable urban development. We are confident that such a corridor would serve as a great catalyst for future real estate development,” Yash Miglani, Managing Director, Migsun Group, said.

Infrastructure Could Reshape NCR’s Real Estate Map

The project also gains importance because it is being planned as a larger regional connectivity network rather than an isolated road. Once developed, the corridor is expected to establish a seamless connection between the Delhi-Meerut Expressway and Noida International Airport, while also linking Noida and Greater Noida with the Faridabad Greenfield Expressway and Majhawali Bridge.

The Noida Authority has already provided revenue maps of 26 villages for land assessment, while NHAI is preparing the Detailed Project Report following finalisation of the alignment. A second phase connecting Sector 94 further towards Delhi’s Akshardham along the Pushta Road has also been proposed, although its DPR is planned at a later stage.

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