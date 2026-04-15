Kanpur-Lucknow Expressway to be inaugurated soon, here's how much the toll cost will be for one-way travel

Lucknow:

The Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway, connecting Uttar Pradesh's capital, Lucknow, to the industrial city of Kanpur, is set to be operational soon. Ahead of the inauguration, the National Highways Authority of India's regional office in Lucknow has finalised toll charges. According to project director Nakul Prakash Verma, these rates will become effective as soon as vehicular traffic begins on the expressway.

186% more expensive

The most surprising aspect of this expressway is its toll rates. Currently, the one-way toll for a car on the Lucknow-Kanpur Highway (NH-27) is Rs 95, while on the new expressway it will be Rs 275. This means you'll have to pay nearly 190 per cent more in tolls than on the old route.

Toll rates for different vehicles

Cars, Jeeps and SUVs: Rs 275 one way and Rs 415 for the return journey within 24 hours.

Light Commercial Vehicles: Rs 445 one way and Rs 670 for the return journey.

Bus and truck: Rs 935 one way and Rs 1405 for the return journey.

Heavy Vehicles (HCM): Rs 1,020 one way and Rs 1,530 for the return journey.

Although tolls are high, this expressway will save you valuable time. The current highway distance from Lucknow to Kanpur is 94 kilometres, which takes 2.5 to 3 hours to cover due to heavy traffic. This new six-lane expressway, meanwhile, is only 63 kilometres long. The maximum speed limit on this highway is 120 kilometres per hour, making the journey a mere 30 to 45 minutes.

Travelling on the expressway will provide significant relief to those who commute between these two cities daily for work. However, the toll rates have certainly raised financial concerns. Experts say that for those who value time, the expressway will prove to be a boon, but budget-conscious travellers may prefer the old highway.

NHAI has built this expressway using state-of-the-art engineering standards. This six-lane expressway is a fully access-controlled corridor and has been designed with the utmost safety in mind.