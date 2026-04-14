LIC Bonus Issue: Good news for shareholders as board approves 1:1 bonus issuance, check details

Mumbai:

Shares of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), a state-owned insurance group and investment company, will be in focus when markets open on Wednesday, as the company, in an exchange filing after market hours, said its board of directors has considered and approved a 1:1 bonus issue for its shareholders. This means one fully paid-up equity share of Rs 10 each for every one fully paid-up equity share held by the members as on the record date. However, it is subject to approval by the members of the Life Insurance Corporation of India.

According to the information shared, the company will execute the bonus issue by capitalising Rs 6,325 crore of its reserves and surplus available as of December 31, 2025.

Bonus Issue Date

The company said that the bonus shares are expected to be credited or dispatched on or before June 12, 2026. However, the company has yet to announce the record date for this corporate action.

Earlier in 2025, the company had announced a final dividend of Rs 12.

LIC share price

The stock ended the last trading session in green at Rs 804.25, with a gain of Rs 5.70 or 0.71 per cent from the previous close. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 5,08,687.94 crore.

The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 980.05, touched on July 30, 2026 and a 52-week low of Rs 722, hit on April 2, 2026.

The stock has delivered a return of 46 per cent in three years. However, it has corrected 17.19 per cent in two years and 10.37 per cent in six months. On a year-to-date basis, the stock has corrected 5.69 per cent as against the dip of 9.79 per cent in the benchmark index.

Paid up equity share capital to increase

As per the information available, after the proposed 1:1 bonus issuance, the paid-up equity share capital will increase to Rs 12,649.99 crore from the existing Rs 6,324.99 crore.