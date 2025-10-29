Jewar Airport: Check connectivity, transport links and facilities for passengers

The Noida International Airport (NIA) in Jewar, Uttar Pradesh, is expected to be inaugurated in a couple of days. As one of India's largest greenfield airports, the NIA, also known as Jewar airport, will significantly boost air connectivity for Delhi-NCR and western UP. Moreover, NIA has been designed to ease congestion at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport. As the initial phase of the project is underway, let's take a look at how well the airport will be connected and what features will be available to air travellers.
How well will the airport be connected?
- A 72km RRTS (Regional Rapid Transit System) corridor will connect Ghaziabad with Noida airport via Greater Noida. It will integrate three rail services—rapid rail, metro, and light rail—operating on shared tracks.
- A ground transportation centre will be constructed on 20 acres between terminals 1 and 2. It will act as a centralised hub and will integrate transport modes, rapid rail, buses and pod taxis.
- This appears to be the only immediate public transport option for passengers. The government has planned to start a 200-bus fleet service on six routes leading to the airport.
- The airport is planning an all-electric airport taxi service, for which the project concessionaire has tied up with Mahindra.
- A 10km connector between Aqua Line's Sector 51 and Knowledge Park V station of RRTS will ensure seamless integration between transport systems.
Facilities for passengers
- The Noida International Airport has partnered with Travel Food Services Private Limited (TFS) to set up a “world-class” lounge, as well as multi-cuisine food and beverage outlets, at the airport.
- In a statement, the airport said customers can look forward to an exciting culinary experience, with a comprehensive range of specially curated options that evoke a sense of place and celebrate the region's diverse and rich culinary traditions.
- The airport will also offer essential services such as free Wi-Fi, charging stations, currency exchange, well-equipped medical/first-aid rooms, and luggage storage (cloakroom).
- To provide a seamless travel experience to air passengers, the airport will be DigiYatra-compatible and offer smart check-in along with smart counters for baggage drop.
