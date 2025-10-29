Jewar Airport: Check connectivity, transport links and facilities for passengers As the initial phase of the project is underway, let's take a look at how well the airport will be connected and what features will be available to air travellers.

The Noida International Airport (NIA) in Jewar, Uttar Pradesh, is expected to be inaugurated in a couple of days. As one of India's largest greenfield airports, the NIA, also known as Jewar airport, will significantly boost air connectivity for Delhi-NCR and western UP. Moreover, NIA has been designed to ease congestion at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport. As the initial phase of the project is underway, let's take a look at how well the airport will be connected and what features will be available to air travellers.

How well will the airport be connected?

A 72km RRTS (Regional Rapid Transit System) corridor will connect Ghaziabad with Noida airport via Greater Noida. It will integrate three rail services—rapid rail, metro, and light rail—operating on shared tracks.

A ground transportation centre will be constructed on 20 acres between terminals 1 and 2. It will act as a centralised hub and will integrate transport modes, rapid rail, buses and pod taxis.

This appears to be the only immediate public transport option for passengers. The government has planned to start a 200-bus fleet service on six routes leading to the airport.

The airport is planning an all-electric airport taxi service, for which the project concessionaire has tied up with Mahindra.

A 10km connector between Aqua Line's Sector 51 and Knowledge Park V station of RRTS will ensure seamless integration between transport systems.

Facilities for passengers

The Noida International Airport has partnered with Travel Food Services Private Limited (TFS) to set up a “world-class” lounge, as well as multi-cuisine food and beverage outlets, at the airport.

In a statement, the airport said customers can look forward to an exciting culinary experience, with a comprehensive range of specially curated options that evoke a sense of place and celebrate the region's diverse and rich culinary traditions.

The airport will also offer essential services such as free Wi-Fi, charging stations, currency exchange, well-equipped medical/first-aid rooms, and luggage storage (cloakroom).

To provide a seamless travel experience to air passengers, the airport will be DigiYatra-compatible and offer smart check-in along with smart counters for baggage drop.

