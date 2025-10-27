Jewar Airport inauguration: A look at the mega project's timeline, delays and milestones Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of Noida International Greenfield Airport at Jewar, Uttar Pradesh, on November 25, 2021.

Noida:

The Noida International Airport (NIA), also known as Jewar Airport, spread across 3,300 acres in its first phase. The first phase is 95 per cent complete and expected to be inaugurated soon. In the long run, the airport will expand to five runways over 11,750 acres. Once fully operational, the airport will have the capacity to handle up to 300 million passengers annually, making Jewar one of the largest airports in the world. As the airport is set to be inaugurated soon, let's have a complete timeline of the project and the key milestones achieved.

Prime Minister Laid Foundation Stone In 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of Noida International Greenfield Airport at Jewar, Uttar Pradesh, on November 25, 2021. Initially, the project was to be completed in 4 phases, with the first phase, for 12 million passengers per annum, to be completed and made operational within 1095 days from the appointed date, by September 29, 2024.

However, it faced construction delays and missed several deadlines.

Deadline Extended Several Times

The deadline was first extended to April 2025.

“In view of the current construction status, we expect to begin commercial operations by the end of April 2025. We are working together with our EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) contractor Tata Projects Ltd and with other stakeholders to keep the pace of construction activities and preparations for operational readiness high,” the airport said in the statement.

Later, the plan targeted domestic flight operations by May 15 and international services by June 25. In May 2025, officials expected the competition by June 30, 2025.

After several delays, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu recently said the airport will be inaugurated on October 30, and flight operations will begin within the next 45 days on 10 routes.

Will NIA Miss The October 30 Deadline?

Some reports suggest that the much-awaited Noida International Airport (NIA) may take at least another month before it is inaugurated. The report comes amid Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reviewing the progress of the domestic terminal, the inauguration venue, security arrangements, traffic management, and ongoing construction work at the Noida International Airport in Jewar.

Rs 10 Lakh Fine Daily

Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh government imposed a penalty of Rs 10 lakh per day on Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL) for delays in the construction of the key facility coming up in Jewar.

Key Milestones Achieved

In December 2024, IndiGo successfully conducted a validation flight to test navigational aids, approach procedures, and air traffic control systems.

In September 2025, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) granted crucial airside security clearance.

About Noida International Airport Project

The project was implemented by Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL), a joint venture. The UP Government holds a 37.5 per cent share in the company. Other stakeholders are Noida (37.5 per cent), Greater Noida (12.5 per cent), and YEIDA (12.5 per cent).

Who Is Building Noida International Airport

While Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Zurich Airport International AG, has won the contract to build and operate Jewar Airport in Greater Noida, Tata Projects has won the contract to build the airport at Jewar, after outbidding the Shapoorji Pallonji Group and Larsen & Toubro. The company,

Tata Projects, the infrastructure and construction arm of the Tata group, is constructing the terminal, runway, airside infrastructure, roads, utilities, landside facilities and other ancillary buildings at the Noida International Airport.

ALSO READ | Delhi-Varanasi high-speed train to halt at Noida International Airport: Check details