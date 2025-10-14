Delhi-Varanasi high-speed train to halt at Noida International Airport: Check details According to the report, two stations will be built in Gautam Buddha Nagar for the bullet train between Delhi and Varanasi.

Noida:

The high-speed train running between Delhi and Varanasi will halt at Noida International Airport in the coming days. According to a report, an in-principle agreement has been reached between the National High-Speed ​​Rail Corporation Limited (NHRCL) and Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL) for an underground station at the airport's Ground Transportation Centre (GTC). According to Hindustan, this new proposal will be included in the DPR (Detailed Project Report).

Where will the stations be built?

According to the report, two stations will be built in Gautam Buddha Nagar for the bullet train between Delhi and Varanasi. The first station will be in Noida Sector 148, and the second will be built underground at the GTC of Noida Airport. The train will cover 70 kilometer distance between Sarai Kale Khan and Noida International Airport in just 21 minutes.

Track Route and Structure

The elevated track will be built directly in the middle of the Noida and Greater Noida Expressways, on the central verge (median) dividing the two lanes of the road. Similarly, the track will run parallel to the Yamuna Expressway and reach the Ground Transportation Centre (GTC) at Noida International Airport. The bullet train will significantly improve the connectivity of Noida International Airport. Passengers arriving from around the world will have a faster and more convenient option to reach the airport. This high-speed link will also significantly simplify and reduce travel time between Noida Airport and Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi, facilitating the movement between the two major airports.

Access to major pilgrimage and tourist destinations will be easier

With the completion of this project, several major pilgrimage and tourist destinations, such as the Ayodhya Ram Temple, Mathura, Vrindavan, and the Kashi Vishwanath Temple, will be connected. Access to the Taj Mahal and other locations will also become easier. The bullet train will run from Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi to Noida Sector 148, Noida Airport Jewar, Mathura, Agra, Etawah, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Prayagraj, Bhadohi, and Varanasi.