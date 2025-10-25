Noida International Airport nears launch: CM Yogi Adityanath inspects site, inauguration set for October 30 The Noida International Airport is officially set for inauguration on October 30, 2025, and passenger flights are anticipated to commence within about 45 days of this ceremony, targeting full readiness by the end of the year.

Noida:

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the under-construction Noida International Airport at Jewar in Gautam Buddh Nagar on Saturday, conducting a thorough inspection and leading a high-level review meeting with district and airport authorities. Joined by key officials including the district magistrate, local MLAs, and the CEOs of the Yamuna Expressway and Noida authorities, Adityanath evaluated the project’s progress and issued directives for the final phase of work as the inauguration date approaches.​

Project leadership and development model

Project updates were presented by Noida International Airport CEO Christoph Schnellmann and COO Kiran Jain. The airport is being built under a public-private partnership, with development led by Yamuna International Airport Private Limited- a subsidiary of Zurich Airport International AG. The government’s plan is to launch the airport in stages, beginning with the first phase this year.​

Large-scale infrastructure and operational plans

Noida International Airport’s first phase covers approximately 1,300 hectares, featuring a single runway and one passenger terminal. This phase will initially serve 12 million passengers annually and connect around ten major Indian cities, including Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad. Over four phases- spanning nearly 5,000 hectares- the airport will eventually become India’s largest by area, with a projected annual passenger capacity of 70 million once completed by 2040.​

Inauguration timeline and operational readiness

Officials have confirmed that the airport will be formally inaugurated on October 30, 2025, with passenger flights expected to begin by the end of the year. Finishing touches and technical installations are underway, ensuring smooth operation for the launch. The first phase’s successful completion is set to ease congestion at Delhi’s IGI and transform travel and logistics across the National Capital Region.​

Economic, regional benefits and the path forward

As Jewar’s Noida International Airport prepares for its debut, leaders and planners highlight its role as a future aviation hub- improving connectivity, driving regional growth, and creating new opportunities for travelers and businesses. The inauguration marks a critical milestone for Uttar Pradesh, promising economic benefits and making the state a central gateway in India’s expanding aviation network.​