Jamalpur-Howrah Vande Bharat Express to start from today: Know route, timing and fare

Kolkata:

The Jamalpur-Howrah Vande Bharat Express will flagged off on Saturday, August 16 with a ceremonial flag-off. The semi-high speed will begin regular operations from Sunday, August 17. The inugural will take place at 3.30 pm from the Jamalpur station.

This service is an extension of the Bhagalpur–Howrah Vande Bharat Express and will significantly enhance rail connectivity for passengers in the region. Covering 441 kilometres in just 6 hours and 35 minutes, it will be the fastest train on this route.

Route and schedule

The train, numbered 22310/22309, will run six days a week except Fridays. On its journey between Jamalpur and Howrah, it will stop at eight important stations: Bhagalpur, Barahat, Mandar Hill, Hansdiha, Nonihat, Dumka, Rampurhat, and Bolpur Shantiniketan.

According to the schedule, the Jamalpur–Howrah Vande Bharat Express (22310) will depart Jamalpur at 3:30 pm and arrive at Howrah Junction at 10:05 pm. On the return leg, the Howrah–Jamalpur Vande Bharat Express (22309) will leave Howrah at 7:45 am and reach Jamalpur by 2:15 pm.

Fare details

The train will operate with eight modern coaches, including one Executive Chair Car (EC) and seven Chair Cars (CC), providing comfortable seating for 590 passengers in total. Out of these, 44 seats are available in the Executive Chair Car, while 546 seats are provided in the Chair Cars.

Ticket booking for the train has already been made available. Passengers can reserve seats via the IRCTC website, the official mobile app, or at PRS counters at stations. The fare has been fixed at Rs 1,290 for AC Chair Car travel and Rs 2,335 for the Executive Chair Car.

With modern features, reduced travel time, and enhanced comfort, the Jamalpur–Howrah Vande Bharat Express is expected to become a preferred choice for passengers on this route.