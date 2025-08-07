Upcoming Vande Bharat Express trains in 2025: First sleeper version, new routes and other details

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated that the sleeper version will serve as a complement to existing services such as Namo Bharat and Amrit Bharat. This initiative is part of the government’s wider push to modernise Indian Railways.
Vande Bharat sleeper train
The most notable development is the planned launch of the first Vande Bharat Sleeper trains in September 2025. These new trains are specifically designed for long-distance, overnight journeys, addressing a key gap in the current Vande Bharat fleet, which consists of chair cars. The sleeper versions are being manufactured by BEML and will feature AC First Class, AC 2-Tier, and AC 3-Tier coaches, with a total capacity of 1,128 passengers in a 16-coach configuration.
According to Vaishnaw, the sleeper trains aim to redefine overnight travel with features such as hot water showers in First AC coaches, modular pantries, and touch-free bio-vacuum toilets. While the final routes are yet to be officially announced, potential high-demand corridors under consideration include New Delhi-Howrah, New Delhi-Mumbai, and New Delhi-Pune.
New Vande Bharat Express trains and their routes
In addition to the sleeper trains, three new Vande Bharat Express routes are either recently launched or set for inauguration in 2025.
- Belagavi-Bengaluru: An extended Vande Bharat service from Belagavi to Bengaluru is scheduled to be inaugurated on August 10, 2025. This service will run six days a week and significantly improve connectivity between Karnataka's coastal and state capital regions.
- Ajni (Nagpur)-Pune: Another Vande Bharat train connecting Ajni (Nagpur) to Pune is also set for launch on August 10, 2025. This route will initially operate with seating-only coaches three times a week.
- Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-Amritsar: A new Vande Bharat service on this route is also part of the August 10, 2025 launches, running six days a week. This train is expected to boost religious tourism and connectivity in the region.