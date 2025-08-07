Upcoming Vande Bharat Express trains in 2025: First sleeper version, new routes and other details

New Delhi:

The year 2025 is going to be a significant year for Indian Railways with the launch of at least four Vande Bharat Express trains scheduled in the coming months. This will also include the introduction of the first-ever sleeper edition of the Vande Bharat Express train for overnight journeys. This would mark another expansion of the Vande Bharat Express, the country's semi-high speed train, network across the country.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated that the sleeper version will serve as a complement to existing services such as Namo Bharat and Amrit Bharat. This initiative is part of the government’s wider push to modernise Indian Railways.

Vande Bharat sleeper train

The most notable development is the planned launch of the first Vande Bharat Sleeper trains in September 2025. These new trains are specifically designed for long-distance, overnight journeys, addressing a key gap in the current Vande Bharat fleet, which consists of chair cars. The sleeper versions are being manufactured by BEML and will feature AC First Class, AC 2-Tier, and AC 3-Tier coaches, with a total capacity of 1,128 passengers in a 16-coach configuration.

According to Vaishnaw, the sleeper trains aim to redefine overnight travel with features such as hot water showers in First AC coaches, modular pantries, and touch-free bio-vacuum toilets. While the final routes are yet to be officially announced, potential high-demand corridors under consideration include New Delhi-Howrah, New Delhi-Mumbai, and New Delhi-Pune.

New Vande Bharat Express trains and their routes

In addition to the sleeper trains, three new Vande Bharat Express routes are either recently launched or set for inauguration in 2025.