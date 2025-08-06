Three new Vande Bharat Express trains to be launched on August 10: Check schedule, new routes PM Modi will virtually flag off a Vande Bharat Express train service between Amritsar in Punjab and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra in Jammu and Kashmir on August 10, the Jammu Rail Division said on Wednesday.

Here comes a big update for the train passengers. Three new Vande Bharat Express trains will be launched by prime Minister Narewndra Modi on August 10. These three new trains will run between Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra from Amritsar, Bengaluru from Belgavi and Pune from Ajani in Nagpur.

Once launched, the new Vande Bharat Express trains on these lines will provide passengers with comfort and convenience.

With the launch of these tree trains, the total number of Vande Bharat Express across the country will go up to 150 from 147. Here, know all about three new Vande Bharat Express trains on three routes.

New Vande Bharat Express from Nagpur to Pune

The much-awaited Vande Bharat Express train between Nagpur (Ajni) and Pune will be inaugurated by PM Modi on August 10.

This train is expected to run three times a week and will operate from Ajni Railway Station and return from Hadapsar Station in Pune, aiming to complete the 850+ km journey in under 12 hours. The train will initially run with seating-only coaches.

Other details about the stoppages, timings, and train number will be finalised and reflected in the Passenger Reservation System (PRS) two days prior to the launch.

New Vande Bharat Express from Bengaluru to Belagavi

In an effort to boost rural connectivity, PM Modi will flag off the extended Belagavi–Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express on August 10.

This train is set to depart from Belagavi at 5:20 am and will arrive in Bengaluru by 1:50 pm. On the return journey, it will leave Bengaluru at 2:20 p.m. and reach Belagavi by 10:40 p.m. Even as the final timetable is awaited, officials expect the train to operate six days a week.

New Vande Bharat Express from Amritsar to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi

PM Modi will virtually flag off a Vande Bharat Express train service between Amritsar in Punjab and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra in Jammu and Kashmir on August 10, the Jammu Rail Division said on Wednesday.

“The Vande Bharat train will provide a comfortable and faster travel experience to the passengers going to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra,” Uchit Singhal, senior divisional commercial manager, Jammu Division, said.

“Vande Bharat train No. 26406 will run from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra to Amritsar while train No. 26405 will run from Amritsar to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra six days a week except Tuesday,” he added.

Train No. 26406 will depart from Katra at 6:40 am and reach Amritsar at 12:20 pm, with stops at Jammu, Pathankot Cantt, Jalandhar City, Vyas etc. The same train numbered 26405 will depart from Amritsar at 4:25 pm and reach Katra at 10 pm.

