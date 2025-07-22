No last-minute worries! Now book Vande Bharat train tickets just 15 minutes before departure Passengers will be able to book tickets online on the basis of vacant seats in these trains from intermediate stations as well.

New Delhi:

If you are planning to travel by Vande Bharat Express but couldn't secure a ticket in advance, no need to worry now because you can book a ticket just 15 minutes before the train's departure. According to a report by Ahmedabad Mirror, Western Railway is likely to introduce this 'current booking' facility for passengers shortly. Currently, this service is already being tested by Southern Railway as a pilot project since July 17, where eight Vande Bharat trains have been included under this scheme.

Booking from intermediate stations too

According to the report, passengers can now book tickets online based on vacant seats from intermediate stations on Vande Bharat trains, and that too up to just 15 minutes before the train departs from that station. This new system has already been implemented in select trains, including the Mangaluru Central–Thiruvananthapuram Central Vande Bharat Express and its return journey.

Earlier, once a train departed from its origin station, booking from subsequent stations was no longer allowed. However, this updated system offers greater flexibility and convenience for travelers by allowing bookings from en-route stations, even at the last minute.

Passengers can also book tickets online

According to senior officials of Western Railway, if the new system being tested in Southern Railway receives good feedback from passengers, it will be expanded across the entire Western Railway network, including Ahmedabad. A senior Central Railway official said that this current booking facility has already been implemented on eight Vande Bharat trains under its division, and bookings depend on seat availability. These tickets can also be booked online.

Railway officials said this move will be especially helpful for passengers from tier-2 cities and smaller towns, as it offers greater convenience to last-minute travelers and helps reduce the number of vacant seats in premium trains like Vande Bharat.

