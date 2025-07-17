Four new Vande Bharat Express trains for Pune soon: Check route, travel time, ticket fare Pune right now has two operational Vande Bharat Express trains running on the Pune-Kolhapur and Pune-Hubballi routes. With the new four train services, the total number of Vande Bharat trains from Pune will rise to six.

Here comes a piece of good news for Punekars! Indian Railways announced plans to launch four new Vande Bharat Express trains from Pune, which will connect the city to Shegaon, Vadodara, Secunderabad, and Belagavi. These new vande Bharat Express trains will not only reduce travel time significantly, but will also offer passengers enhanced comfort and convenience.

New Vande Bharat Express trains: Check key routes, stoppages

Pune–Shegaon Vande Bharat Express train: The new route will be Pune–Shegaon and the likely stops include Daund, Ahmednagar, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, and Jalna.

Pune–Vadodara Vande Bharat: The second route will be Pune–Vadodara and the likely halts would be Lonavala, Panvel, Vapi, and Surat.

Pune–Secunderabad Vande Bharat: The third route will be Pune–Secunderabad and the likely stops include Daund, Solapur, and Gulbarga, saving 2-3 hours of travel time.

Pune–Belagavi Vande Bharat: The fourth route will be Pune–Belagavi and the likely halts will be Satara, Sangli, and Miraj.

New Vande Bharat Express trains: Check ticket price, travel time

The tickets for these Vande Bharat Express trains are expected to cost between Rs 1,500 and Rs 2,000. These trains are expected to reduce travel time from 9 hours to 6-7 hours.

Apart from this, the Indian Railways is also planning to launch a Pune–Nagpur Vande Bharat Sleeper train, which will further boost connectivity.

It should be noted that these new Vande Bharat Express trains will ease travel for passengers, promote tourism in connected regions, and give a fresh push to development around Pune.

