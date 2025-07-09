Hazrat Nizamuddin to Indore Vande Bharat Train! Trial run of expected soon – Here’s what we know As of the latest data from January 2025, Indian Railways is operating 136 Vande Bharat Express trains connecting various cities and regions across the country.

A fresh inclusion is set to take place in the Vande Bharat train series. A new Vande Bharat train, running between Hazrat Nizamuddin and Indore via Agra, will be added. According to a report in Jagran, the trial run of the train is expected to take place this month, which will be between New Delhi and Mathura. The stoppage of the Hazrat Nizamuddin-Indore Vande Bharat train at Agra Cantt may be for 5-7 minutes. This will be the fifth Vande Bharat train on the Agra route.

4 Vande Bharat Express Trains On Agra Route

The report states that the demand for the Indore Vande Bharat Express train was made 6 months ago, and it is now being fulfilled. Currently, four Vande Bharat Express trains are running on the Agra route, which include Bhopal Vande Bharat Express, Udaipur Vande Bharat Express, Khajuraho Vande Bharat Express and Varanasi Vande Bharat. Notably, 70-80 per cent of seats remain occupied in most Vande Bharat Express trains.

Stoppage At Mathura, Agra

Due to the Govardhan Parikrama and Guru Purnima Mela in Mathura, the Railways has decided to provide stoppages for four pairs of trains, including the Nizamuddin-Madurai Express, at Agra Cantt and Mathura. Each of these trains will halt for 2 minutes.

According to an official, the Nizamuddin-Madurai Express and the Madurai-Nizamuddin Express will stop at Mathura on July 8 and 10. The Nizamuddin-Tirupati Express will stop at Agra Cantt and Mathura on July 9 and 11. The Nizamuddin-Kanyakumari will halt at Mathura on July 12, while the Nizamuddin-Yeshwantpur will stop at both Mathura and Agra Cantt on July 8, 10 and 12.

A proposal for the new Vande Bharat train has been prepared and sent to the Railway Board. A railway official has even stressed that a rack of the train has already been procured, the report adds.

Maximum Speed Of Train

The maximum speed of this train will be 160 kilometres per hour. However, the average speed will be 120-130 kilometres per hour.

