Industrial allottees in YEIDA region still waiting for basic infrastructure

While the allotment of industrial plots in sectors 32 and 33 was made by the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) almost a decade ago, the entrepreneurs have still not obtained possession. Moreover, the region also lacks basic infrastructure in these areas. Notably, the allottees are miffed over the fact that they have been asked to submit a construction timeline.

These allottees are concerned over the fact that Yeida’s demand has come while essential facilities, including roads, power lines, water supply, and others are still not there. These missing amenities are rendering industrial activity impossible.

No Infrastructure

Imran Ghani, secretary of Yamuna Expressway Entrepreneurs Association (YEEA), has alleged that entrepreneurs have been asked to build factories, without building infrastructure, which includes essential amenities such as roads to reach their plots and electricity, which is extremely essential, to begin construction.

Ghani remarked, “We fail to understand why YEIDA has not focused on developing even the basic amenities in these sectors in the last more than 10 years.” The YEEA in a letter to YEIDA CEO highlighted their plight on Wednesday.

115 Allottees Waiting For Possession

At least 115 allottees from the 2013 industrial schemes (Schemes 01 and 02) have still not received possession documents, which include checklists and lease deeds, according to a letter. Although a total of 821 plots were allotted in 2013 across Sectors 32 and 33, many entrepreneurs remain in limbo.

Entrepreneurs attribute the delay primarily to incomplete land acquisition, noting that 20–30 per cent of the land in these two sectors has yet to be acquired.

EEA president Rishabh Nigam said, “Without roads, power, water, drainage, and even basic security, expecting construction is unrealistic.”

Denying allegations, YEIDA CEO Singh remarked, “We have provided all requisite civic amenities in these industrial sectors. We issued 18 lease plans asking allottees to get the registry done. They took up the issues of possession at the ground.”