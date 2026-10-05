Snapdeal parent AceVector among 4 IPOs listing today: Check GMPs ahead of market debut

Four companies - Snapdeal parent AceVector, Runwal Enterprises, Orient Cables (India) and German Green Steel & Power - are set to make their debut on the bourses today i.e. on October 5, 2026.

Snapdeal parent AceVector IPO GMP Today

According to Investorgain, Snapdeal's parent, AceVector, IPO commanded a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 1 ahead of listing, implying a potential 3.12 per cent premium over the issue price of Rs 32.

Runwal Enterprises IPO GMP Today

Ahead of listing, unlisted shares of Runwal Enterprises traded flat. This means the company's shares are expected to list without any gains today.

Orient Cables (India) IPO GMP Today

Orient Cables' unlisted shares traded at a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 115. With an upper price band of Rs 272, the company's shares are expected to list around Rs 387, reflecting a grey market premium of 42.28 per cent.

German Green Steel & Power IPO GMP Today

German Green Steel & Power IPO commanded a grey market premium (GMP) of around Rs 9.5 ahead of listing, implying a potential 6.83 per cent premium over the issue price of Rs 139.