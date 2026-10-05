Gold remains volatile on MCX, silver gains | Check city-wise rates

Precious metal futures showed signs of recovery on Monday, October 5, 2026, but gold remains volatile after the sharp correction in September. The gold October 5 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened with a gain of Rs 807 at Rs 1,51,197 per 10 grams, up from the previous close of Rs 1,50,390. However, it later saw profit booking and fell to touch the intraday low of Rs 1,48,850, down Rs 1,540 or 0.10 per cent. Last seen, it traded at Rs 1,49,699, down Rs 691 or 0.46 per cent. In between, it touched the low of Rs 1,48,850.

On the MCX, yellow metal futures for February 2026 were down Rs 790, or 0.52 per cent, to trade at Rs 1,52,022 per 10 grams, with a business turnover of 511 lots.

Silver Price On MCX

However, the silver futures, maturing on December 4, 2026, opened in the green. It began the trading session at Rs 2,25,900, up from the previous close of Rs 2,25,877, a gain of Rs 23. It later touched the intraday high of Rs 2,27,490, a gain of Rs 1,613 or 0.71 per cent. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 2,27,089 with a gain of Rs 1,212 or 0.54 per cent.

"The start of October has brought some relief. Softer US inflation data reduced expectations of an October Fed rate hike. This has helped gold regain some ground. However, the dollar and Treasury yields remain important risks for the rally. For Indian investors, the rupee adds another layer to the outlook. Domestic bullion prices can remain relatively firm even when international prices soften if the rupee weakens. Gold is now testing the Rs 1.50 lakh level on the December contract. Holding above this level would improve sentiment. Silver is trading around Rs 2.26 lakh per kg and is also attempting to stabilise after the September correction," said Vikram Subburaj, CEO, Giottus.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price gained 0.50 per cent to approximately USD 4,183 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 1:19 am was USD 4,158.41 per ounce, up by USD 18.74 or 0.45 per cent.

Check Gold, Silver Prices In Major Cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 1,48,950 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 1,36,550 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 1,49,180 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,36,765 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 1,49,180 per 10 grams, while the rate for 22-carat gold was Rs 1,36,750 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 1,49,180 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 1,36,750 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 2,35,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 2,35,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver stood at Rs 2,35,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of the precious metal stood at Rs 2,45,000 per kg.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)