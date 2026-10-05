5 October, 2026 Stock Market Updates: Sensex jumps 400 points, Infosys, HDFC among top gainers

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, started the session in the green, with Asian markets trading mostly positive after softer-than-expected US jobs data reduced expectations of an immediate Fed rate hike. The 30-share BSE Sensex surged 431.25 points, or 0.60 per cent, to 72,340.95, while the Nifty added 110.45 points to open at 22,532.40. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 71,909.70 and the Nifty 50 at 22,421.95. Similarly, the broader indices traded in the green in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap Select Index added 148.41 points, the BSE Smallcap Select Index gained 56.39 points or 0.63 per cent, to trade in the green at 9,022.46.

From the Sensex pack, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS, L&T and Bajaj Finserv were the gainers, with Infosys leading the pack by gaining 1.92 per cent in the early trade. On the other hand, Sun Pharma, Trent, UltraTech Cement, Kotak Bank and Eternal were among the losers, with Sun Pharma falling 1.91 per cent.

In early trade, market breadth was positive, with 2,043 stocks advancing against 1,041 stocks declining on the NSE. 107 stocks remained unchanged.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a positive start today, opening with a gain of 149 points at 22,640, compared to the previous close of 22,491. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) remained sellers on Thursday and offloaded equities worth Rs 9,484.22 crore on October 1, 2026. However, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) remained buyers and bought equities worth Rs 10,041.84 crore.

"The sharp improvement in the opening indication offers scope for a recovery after the recent correction, with Nifty and Bank Nifty approaching important resistance zones. However, the broader trend remains fragile due to persistent FII selling. Strong DII participation and positive global cues may provide near-term support, but follow-through buying will be essential for a meaningful improvement in market sentiment," said Hitesh Tailor, Technical Research Analyst at Choice Broking Private Limited.

Asian Markets Today

Asian shares gained on Monday as investors trimmed ​bets on an aggressive policy-tightening cycle by the Federal Reserve after cooler-than-expected US jobs data. Japan's Nikkei 225 was up 1,495.54 points, or 2.19 per cent, to 69,805 at the time of writing. However, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was down by 68.29 points or 0.28 per cent. Shanghai's SSE Composite index was up by 11.74 points or 0.31 per cent.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)