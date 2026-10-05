Air travel to get costlier as IndiGo hikes fuel surcharge for domestic and international flights

Air travel is set to get costlier as the country's largest airline, IndiGo, has announced a hike in the fuel surcharge for domestic and international flights. According to the airline, it made the decision because of the ongoing rise in ATF (Aviation Turbine Fuel) costs. "The continuously rising ATF (Air Turbine Fuel) costs have required IndiGo to re-calibrate fuel charges across its domestic and international routes. The revised charges will be applicable to all new bookings made after 0001 hrs on 06 October 2026," the company said in a statement.

This is the second time since April that IndiGo has increased the fuel surcharge, which was introduced in March.

Here's how much extra you will have to pay

The quantum of the hike ranges from Rs 100 to Rs 350 for domestic flights, depending on distance.

Routes Revised Fuel Charge (in INR) 0 – 500 kms Rs 375 501 – 1,000 kms Rs 600 1001 – 1,500 kms Rs 900 1501 – 2,000 kms Rs 1,150 Above 2,000 kms Rs 1,300

For South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) flights, the fuel surcharge varies from Rs 1,000 to Rs 3,000; for Africa flights, it is Rs 6,000; and for Europe services, it is Rs 10,000.

The fuel surcharge will be Rs 5,500 for flights to Southeast Asia, the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) and the Middle East, and North and East Asia, as per the statement.

Routes Sub-Distance / Region Revised Fuel Charge (in Rs) SAARC Region Up to 500 kms Rs 1,000 501 kms and above Rs 3,000 Southeast Asia — Rs 5,500 GCC & Middle East — Rs 5,500 North & East Asia — Rs 5,500 Africa — Rs 6,000 Europe — Rs 10,000

Acknowledging the added impact on travellers, IndiGo expressed regret over having to adjust its fuel surcharges but assured that it will monitor the situation to make relevant adjustments at an appropriate time.

"IndiGo regrets the additional burden these revised fuel charges may place on its customers. However, the decision reflects sustained increases in operating costs and an evolving market environment. IndiGo will continue to monitor the situation and make relevant adjustments as and when appropriate," the statement reads.

IndiGo operates over 2,200 flights daily.

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