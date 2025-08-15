Independence Day 2025: From GST reforms to Made-in-India semiconductors, PM Modi's top quotes From promising Made-in-India semiconductor chips to announcing GST reforms, here are the top quotes from PM Modi's Independence Day Speech.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation from the Red Fort on India's 79th Independence Day on Friday, August 15. This was also his longest-ever address as he spoke for nearly 103 minutes. Sporting a saffron turban for his 12th consecutive address to the nation from the historic ramparts, he was seen meeting and interacting with the children and spectators present to witness the Independence Day celebrations.

From promising Made-in-India semiconductor chips to announcing GST reforms, here are the top quotes from PM Modi's Independence Day Speech.

GST Reforms – A Diwali Gift

"The government will bring Next Generation GST reforms, which will bring down tax burden on the common man. It will be a Diwali gift for you."

Made-In-India Chip By End Of 2025

To the youth of the nation and to those around the world who understand India's technological strength, I want to say this: by the end of this very year, 'Made-in-India' chips will be available in the market."

Viksit Bharat Rojgar Yojana

"Under this scheme, young men and women getting their first job in the private sector will receive Rs 15,000 from the government. Companies that create more employment opportunities will also be given incentive amounts. The Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rojgar Yojana will create nearly 3.5 crore new employment opportunities for the youth."

Deep Water Exploration Mission

"We are now also heading towards 'Samudra Manthan'. Taking this forward, we aim to operate in Mission Mode to explore the oil and gas reserves in the sea. So, India is about to launch the National Deep Water Exploration Mission."

India Preparing Gor Gaganyaan

"In space, we are preparing for Gaganyaan, as Aatmanirbhar Bharat...We are also working towards building our own Space Station. I am proud that more than 300 startups of the country are working just in the space sector. Among those 300 startups, thousands of youth are working with full capability. This is the strength of the youth of our country, and this is our trust in the youth of our country."