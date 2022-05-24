Gautam Adani among TIME's 100 Most Influential People of 2022

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani

Billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani has been named by TIME magazine among the 100 Most Influential People of 2022. Besides, Supreme Court lawyer Karuna Nundy and Kashmiri rights activist Khurram Parvez have also made it to the list which was made public on Monday by the noted American news magazine.

Adani, who stays away from the public eye, had last month edged past Warren Buffet to become the fifth richest man in the world. He is the chairman and founder of the Adani Group which owns multiple top brands across sectors.

"Adani's once regional business now spans airports, private ports, solar and thermal power and consumer goods," read his profile by TIME.

Karuna Nundy is known for several landmark cases vis-A-vis gender and women's rights. The 46-year-old was described by TIME as 'not just a lawyer but also a public activist who ably and bravely uses her voice both inside and outside the courtroom to bring about change'.

"Startled and most deeply honoured to be on #ime100, with and for the multitudes of people, the court systems, the lawyers, the movements, and the rights I represent. Thank you each of you who has offered support along the way, you know who you are (sic)," she tweeted.

Khurram Parvez is the chairperson of the Asian Federation Against Involuntary Disappearances.

The list also includes an Indian American businessperson Bela Bajaria who is currently the head of Global TV at Netflix.

READ MORE: Gautam Adani is now world's fifth richest person

Latest Business News