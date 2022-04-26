Gautam Adani is now world's fifth richest person

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Gautam Adani during the India Economic Conclave session in Mumbai, Thursday, April 21, 2022.

Gautam Adani, the chairperson of Adani Group, has become the fifth-richest person in the world, according to Forbes data. Adani, 59, achieved the feat by overtaking legendary investor Warren Buffett,

Adani's net worth surged to USD 123.7 billion as of Friday's market close while Warren Buffett's (91) net worth stood at USD 121.7 billion.

Adani's estimated USD 123.7 billion net worth makes him the richest person in India, USD 19 billion wealthier than the country's number 2, Mukesh Ambani who is the chairman of Reliance Industries. His net worth is estimated to be USD 104.7 billion, according to Forbes.

Adani surpassed Buffett as shares of the famed investor's Berkshire Hathaway dropped by 2 per cent on Friday amid a broad drop in the US stock market.

There are now only four people on the planet richer than Adani, according to Forbes' real-time billionaire tracker. The four persons who are richer than Adani include Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates (worth an estimated USD 130.2 billion), French luxury goods king Bernard Arnault (USD 167.9 billion), Amazon founder Jeff Bezos (USD 170.2 billion) and Tesla and SpaceX chief Elon Musk (USD 269.7 billion).

Headquartered in Ahmedabad, Adani Group has a wide portfolio of diversified businesses with interests in logistics (seaports, airports, logistics, shipping and rail), resources, power generation and distribution, renewable energy, gas and infrastructure, agro (commodities, edible oil, food products, cold storage and grain silos), real estate, public transport infrastructure, consumer finance and defence, and other sectors.

