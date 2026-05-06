DA hike announced for govt employees of this state, check how much salary increased for them

Itanagar:

In a piece of good news for the government employees of Arunachal Pradesh, the state government on Wednesday announced a hike in dearness allowance (DA) for serving employees and dearness relief (DR) for pensioners by 2 per cent, raising the rate to 60 per cent of basic pay/pension. The enhancement of DA and DR will be effective January 1, 2026, a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

The enhanced DA will apply to All India Service Officers serving under the Arunachal Pradesh government, central government employees on deputation to the state government, and all regular state government employees.

This revision follows the Centre's decision regarding the enhancement of DA and DR for central government employees and pensioners. The enhanced DR will apply to all pensioners and family pensioners.

Benefit will cover 69,248 regular employees

The statement said the benefit will cover 69,248 regular employees and 40,477 pensioners across the state. The annual financial implication on account of this enhancement is estimated at Rs 100.54 crore.

Arrears for the period from January to April will be paid in cash. The total financial implication on arrears is estimated at Rs 33.51 crore. The enhanced DA and DR from May 2026 onwards will be paid along with the monthly salary and pension, the statement said.

Congratulating the government employees, Chief Minister Pema Khandu expressed optimism that they would reciprocate and give their best to the welfare of people, reaching the last man in the queue.

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