Has Prabhas and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit been postponed? Makers break silence

New Delhi:

Speculation around Prabhas' Spirit getting delayed has been doing the rounds for quite some time, especially after reports claimed Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film might move from its announced March release to December 2027. The makers have now officially addressed the rumours and confirmed that the film is arriving exactly as planned.

Spirit not postponed

Releasing a statement, the team clarified, "Amid ongoing speculation around the release timeline of SPIRIT, the makers would like to officially clarify that the film is very much on track and will release in cinemas worldwide on 5th March 2027, as previously announced."

Rumours about the film’s delay started circulating online recently, with reports suggesting the makers were considering shifting the release to December next year. However, the official clarification has now put an end to the speculation.

Prabhas’ first look from Spirit grabbed attention

The buzz around the film intensified earlier this year when Sandeep Reddy Vanga unveiled Prabhas’ first look from Spirit. Released on January 1, 2026, the poster featured the actor in a rugged avatar with long hair, a beard and bruises visible across his body.

Prabhas was seen shirtless, dressed in loose white trousers, holding a glass while a cigarette rested between his lips. Triptii Dimri appeared beside him in a pale grey saree, lighting the cigarette in a striking moment from the poster. Another poster featuring newcomer Aishwarya Desai was later unveiled on February 27.

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Spirit has already become one of the most talked-about upcoming projects in Indian cinema. The film marks the collaboration between Vanga and Prabhas for the first time and is being mounted on a massive scale. Backed by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Bhadrakali Pictures, the project is expected to release in eight languages worldwide.

Apart from Prabhas, the film also stars Triptii Dimri, Vivek Oberoi and newcomer Aishwarya Desai in key roles. Vivek Oberoi is reportedly playing the antagonist in the action drama. Presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series, Spirit is written, edited and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The film is currently scheduled to hit theatres worldwide on March 5, 2027.

Also read: Prabhas watches Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar Part 2 with Spirit director Sandeep Reddy Vanga; photo goes viral