Vistara, SBI launch co-branded credit card

The State Bank of India (SBI) and full-service carrier Vistara on Tuesday launched a premium, co-branded credit card, which lets users avail benefits like free cancellations, lounge access, and extra frequent flyer points.

"The two variants of the 'Club Vistara SBI' card come with several benefits and privileges, such as complimentary Club Vistara Silver/Base tier membership, welcome tickets on Vistara's domestic network, one-class upgrade voucher (and) free cancellation on Vistara bookings," said the press release by the airline.

Other benefits include "travel insurance protection, lounge access vouchers, complimentary membership to priority pass programme, and attractive rewards on reaching milestone spends," according to the press release by Vistara.

