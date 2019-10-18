Big news for 21 lakh UP govt employees; Yogi govt hikes DA by 5 per cent

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Yogi govt has hiked the DA of state government employees by 5 per cent.

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has brought Diwali cheer to lakh of state government employees and pensioners by increasing the Dearness Allowance to 17 per cent from existing 12 per cent. ​

The increased DA will be applicable effective July 1, 2019. The employees will get arrears as per increased DA in next month salary that is expected to be credited ahead of Diwali.

The Uttar Pradesh government's decision comes after Centre's decision to raise the DA by 5 per cent on October 9.

More to follow...