DA of central govt employees hiked to 17 per cent as Modi cabinet brings 'Diwali cheer' to millions

Government of India has hiked the DA of all central govt employees and pensioners by 5 per cent.

7th Pay Commission News: In a big development for lakhs of Central Government Employees and pensioners, the Modi government has decided to increase the Dearness Allowance (DA) by 5 per cent. The decision means that over 50 lakh government employees will get 17 per cent DA, instead of 12 per cent as earlier.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday called government's decision to increase the Dearness Allowance by 5 per cent "Diwali Cheer". Hike in Dearness Allowance definitely comes as huge news for employees and pensioners. The new DA will be applicable from July 1. Employees are expected to get the arrear under the hiked DA. The government has allotted Rs 16,000 crore for this, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said announcing the government's mega decision for central government employees.

Video: Prakash Javadekar announces the Centre's decision to hike DA by 5 per cent

"DA for government employees increased by 5 %. Around 50 lakh central government employees and 62 lakh pensioners to be benefited" Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said. Watch:

Dearness Allowance (DA) is basically a component of salary paid to government employees. DA is a cost of living adjustment allowance paid to government employees and pensioners linked to the Consumer Price Index to offset the impact of inflation. The rise in DA means that monthly take-home of all these employees and pensioners is bund to rise.

Who all will benefit from the DA hike of government employees and pensioners?

There are 1.1 crore employees and pensioners in the central government. After the 5 per cent hike in DA, the salary of these employees under the 7th Pay Commission pay scale will increase from Rs 900 to as much as Rs 12500 per month.

Over 50 lakh central government employees and more than 62 lakh pensioners across the country in various positions will be benefitted after the decision.

How is DA calculated:

Percentage of DA = {(Average of All-India Consumer Price Index for the past 12 months (Base year 2001=100) -115.76)/115.76}x 100.

The calculation of DA is in fact done according to the AICPI data. This is done in the following manner.

June 2019: AICPI-316

Total 12 months: 3673 (301 + 301 + 301 + 302 + 302 + 301 + 307 + 307 + 309 + 312 + 314 + 316) / 12) - (261.4) x100 / 261.4)

Increase in DA: 17% -12% = 5%