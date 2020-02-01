Union Budget 2020: Govt cuts allocation for PM-Kisan by 27.5 pc; Tomar hails PM, FM

A representative image of a farm

The government has proposed a lower allocation of Rs 54,370.15 crore for PM-Kisan scheme this fiscal, as against the budget projection of Rs 75,000 crore because of implementation hurdles in some states, according to the Budget document.

Despite lower outgo on the PM-Kisan scheme -- under which Rs 6,000 is being provided to eligible farmers per year in three equal instalments, the government has kept the budget estimate for the next fiscal at the same level of Rs 75,000 crore.

The government has disbursed over Rs 43,000 crore to more than 8 crore farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) scheme so far.

News agency Press Trust of India (PTI) quoted sources as saying the allocation has been reduced in the Revised Estimate (RE) for the current fiscal as some states, including West Bengal, have not rolled out this scheme and many others do not have proper data of the farmers.

The projection of the number of beneficiary farmers has also been lowered to 14 crore from the earlier 14.5 crore.

Tomar defends allocation for agriculture

Meanwhile, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar hailed the Budget 2020 saying adequate fund to the tune of Rs 1.60 lakh crore has been allocated for agriculture and its allied sector including irrigation for the next fiscal.

A 16-point action plan has been chalked out for realising the target of doubling farmers' income by 2022, he said, adding that several schemes like PM-Kisan are being implemented are benefitting the farming community.

"The government's focus has been 'Gaon, gareeb and kisan' and the focus in the Budget on providing better facilities to this section reinforces the government's commitment of 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas," Tomar said in a statement.

Rs 1.60 lakh crore has been allocated for the agriculture and its allied sector, and Rs 1.23 lakh crore for the rural development, he added.

Tomar, who is also rural development minister, said the Budget 2020 proposes to give relief to women and middle-class people as the focus has been on addressing issues related to health, education, skill development and clean water.

He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for allocating sufficient funds for both agriculture and rural development ministries.

(with inputs from agencies)