Friday, December 27, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Business News
  4. Petrol, diesel prices up again across all major cities

Petrol, diesel prices up again across all major cities

In Delhi, petrol prices rose to Rs 74.74 a litre on Friday as against Rs 74.68 on Thursday, while diesel price climbed to Rs 67.24 per litre on Friday from Rs 67.09 a litre on Thursday, according to data from Indian Oil Corporation website.

IANS IANS
New Delhi Updated on: December 27, 2019 13:24 IST
Petrol Price Diesel Price Today: Petrol and diesel prices were once again raised by 6 paise and 15-1
Image Source : PTI

Petrol Price Diesel Price Today: Petrol and diesel prices were once again raised by 6 paise and 15-16 paise, respectively for the second consecutive day across all major cities on Friday.

In Delhi, petrol prices rose to Rs 74.74 a litre on Friday as against Rs 74.68 on Thursday, while diesel price climbed to Rs 67.24 per litre on Friday from Rs 67.09 a litre on Thursday, according to data from Indian Oil Corporation website. In Kolkata, petrol costs Rs 77.40 a litre, in Chennai, Rs 77.70 a litre, and in Mumbai at Rs 80.40 a litre on Friday after the increase.

Similarly, in Kolkata, diesel costs Rs 69.66 a litre, in Chennai Rs 71.09 a litre, and in Mumbai, Rs 70.55 a litre after an increase of 16 paise.

Domestic petrol and diesel prices are reviewed by oil marketing companies on a daily basis.

ALSO READ | 'Keep petrol, diesel ready to set everything on fire': Odisha Congress leader's shocker

ALSO READ | Get one litre petrol for 7 paise here. Complete list of countries with cheapest petrol in world

 

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News