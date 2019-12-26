Get one litre petrol for 7 paise here. Complete list of countries with cheapest petrol in world

Get one litre petrol for 7 paise here. Complete list of countries with cheapest petrol

At a time when rising petrol prices are making headlines across the world, there are some countries selling it at extremely low prices. It is actually cheaper than water in some regions. You have to shell out just 7 paise/litre for petrol in one such country. Check a complete list of countries where petrol is the cheapest:

Venezuela

Petrol in Venezuela, a South American country, is virtually free. It was in 2016 that the petrol prices in Venezuela were increased for the first time in 20 years. Even then, its President had claimed it to be the cheapest in the world. One litre of petrol in Venezuela will cost you 7 paise only.

Iran

You can get one litre petrol for Rs 8.55 in Iran. It was only recently that Iran witnessed widespread protests after petrol prices were raised by 50 percent.

Sudan

After Venezuela and Iran comes Sudan which sells cheap petrol. One litre of petrol costs Rs 12.11 in Sudan.

Algeria

Algeria, a north African country, too sells petrol at a cheap price. Just like Sudan, one litre petrol in Algeria will cost you Rs 12.11.

Kuwait

Kuwait, a country in the Middle-East, sells a litre of petrol for Rs 12.11.

Other such countries are Angola, Nigeria, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Ecuador, Malaysia and more.

(Source: globalpetrolprices.com

Petrol prices: Till December 16, 2019)