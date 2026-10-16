Tesla's 'flying car' claims under fire as expert says cars cannot fly like rockets

Tesla on Friday unveiled its new Roadster sports car, which can thrust itself up in the air. But drivers shouldn't expect to take it for a spin anytime soon. The new car has attracted widespread attention. In the video shared on social media, the car climbs a curved ramp, flips, and after remaining airborne for a while, lands safely on the ground. It is being presented as a flying car. However, automobile experts have raised questions about this demonstration. They say that the acrobatics shown in the video are difficult to achieve on a production level.

Elon Musk's electric car company debuted the latest bells and whistles of its second-generation Roadster - chief among them, as shown off at a Thursday event, are a set of cold gas thrusters and a "multi-mode" suction system that can fling the car in the air for short spurts and spin the vehicle mid-flight.

Elon Musk claims Roadster is equipped with rocket-like thrust

Elon Musk has claimed that the Roadster is equipped with rocket-like thrust. These are devices that generate thrust by expelling gas under intense pressure. Tesla also claims that the car can reach speeds of approximately 97 kilometers per hour in less than a second. According to the company, production of the Roadster will begin in 2028. However, questions remain about the car's performance and claims. Experts have expressed doubts, particularly regarding its ability to fly, flip, and then land safely.

Auto expert Tutu Dhawan says good video for entertainment

Automobile expert Tutu Dhawan questioned Tesla's video, saying that while it may be good for entertainment and advertising, it doesn't seem possible in real life. According to him, showing a car flying like a rocket doesn't prove it can actually do so. Dhawan said, "The way the video shows cars flying over a truck and then landing upright after a somersault is impossible to achieve in reality. Cars are not acrobatic performers who can be flipped over and brought back upright like this. It appears this video was made primarily for advertising purposes."

Questions also raised on Elon Musk regarding Starlink

Amid questions surrounding Elon Musk's Tesla car, the role of his other company, Starlink, is also under discussion. Controversy has previously surfaced regarding Starlink's services and their use during the war in Ukraine. Critics have alleged that changes in the availability or speed of satellite internet service, given Ukraine's military needs, could impact its military capabilities. Musk reportedly stated that the Pentagon, not him, controls the service.

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